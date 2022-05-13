If you get charged with a felony or misdemeanor for a criminal offense, you should always seek legal representation. By using the services of a lawyer, you’ll be able to get through the legal process with less stress and realize a better outcome.

However, before you begin working with a specific law firm and attorney, you need to ask questions. Interview the lawyer to make sure you’ll receive the type of legal representation you expect. After all, a criminal charge–whether light or severe–can greatly impact your future and quality of life.

What You Need to Ask a Criminal Defense Lawyer

The questions you ask a criminal defense lawyer then should cover what they charge for their services, how their background and experience are directly tied to your case, and what you can expect in terms of a defense and case administration.

1. What Is Your Background and Experience?

When it comes to background and experience, you want to pinpoint the length of time an attorney has been practicing and his or her familiarity with your type of case. They should also be well acquainted with the local courts. In addition, it’s vital to review how successful they’ve been in defending cases such as yours. Read the reviews online to see what other people think.

Therefore, this initial question will also lead your asking further questions about plea bargaining or trial experience. You can also get some of these questions answered when you review a lawyer’s website, such as the Spodek Law Group online.

2. How Will I Pay for My Defense?

While it’s crucial to choose an attorney who is familiar with your type of case, you also need to know how you’ll pay for your defense. Therefore, you’ll need to find out if you’ll be charged a fee that is hourly or all-inclusive. How much should you expect to spend? This question will also lead to other questions that are related to financing and what you may have to pay upfront.

3. What are My Legal Options for Defending My Case?

This question covers several areas, all which will help you find out what will happen if you choose to plead guilty or if you end up going to trial. Find out what parts of your case are favorable or unfavorable and what the attorney proposes is the best defense. You should also know what steps you’ll be taking – from the moment you’re arraigned until you, possibly, have to face a jury trial.

4. How Much Time Will You Devote to My Defense?

It’s critical to find out how much time your attorney will be spending on your defense. Therefore, you need to know his or her caseload and if any other attorneys will also be working on the case. You also need to find out if you can call or email the attorney if you have questions and when to anticipate a response.

Get Your Questions Answered Before Hiring a Criminal Defense Lawyer

The above FAQs can help you expand on what you need to know to hire a competent legal advisor for your defense. Keep them in mind when you’re seeking legal representation for any criminal offense.