If you have decided to get sober, and you believe a recovery treatment center is the right next step, it’s time to make sure the center you choose will give you the best chance of recovery.

While you tour treatment centers, be sure to get a feel for the environment to make sure you’ll feel safe and supported in that space and that the program aligns with your values and how you see your recovery.

Here are four essential questions to ask while you’re touring a recovery center.

Before you ask this question, you will need to know your addiction treatment goals. Ask yourself why you want this treatment and what getting sober will do for your life. Think about what has helped you stay sober in the past, even for a little while, and what kinds of programs would be a good fit for you. For example, some people find reflective modalities like meditation and yoga very helpful, while others are more inclined toward support groups and group counseling sessions.

With what criteria will you assess me, and how will my personal assessment fit into my treatment?

Centers should assess you for the need to complete a detoxification component, because going off drugs or alcohol without support can turn into a medical emergency quickly. You should ask how the center helps patients through the withdrawal period and see if their approach seems right for you.

You will want to find a recovery center that, at a minimum, will assess you for other mental health disorders and challenges. The center should provide you with personalized treatment to treat those challenges at the same time as your addiction. Some recovery centers will be more inclined to put all patients through the same program, including the traditional 12-step program, while others will have a more tailored approach.

How will I pay for treatment, and can I stay longer if I need to?

If you plan to use health insurance to pay for treatment, be sure that the recovery center will work with your provider. Sometimes your insurance provider will specify the length of treatment or the types of treatment allowed. Be sure that the recovery center will communicate openly with you about any restrictions so that you’re not left in a lurch if you need to stay longer or change your treatment plan. If you plan to pay out of pocket, be sure to inquire about the initial cost and the cost of any add-on treatments or more time spent in recovery.

What happens after treatment?

One of the biggest challenges to staying sober after entering a recovery center is re-introduction to the “real world.” Be sure your center has continued support after initial treatment or create a plan with another mental health provider to start immediately when you leave the center.

Find a Recovery Center Now

With a little research and a few tours of the facilities, you can find a recovery center that you feel comfortable meets your needs and will set you up for long-term sobriety and success.