When containers move across the globe, several things may go wrong. A container tracking system is the need of the hour. Real-time container tracking is certainly a necessity today. Supply chain professionals should realize the importance and role of real-time shipment tracking. According to Forbes, the need to have constant information about precisely where the consignment is, whether it is going to the warehouse or on the way to be delivered to the customer when there is a delay and alerts for a delay, is crucial for ensuring a positive experience.

The emergence of visibility solutions or tracking systems is driving the freight shipping market to greater heights. A few years back, constant tracking of your global consignments was a laborious and time-consuming process. Thanks to the advent of cutting-edge tracking software or tracking systems, today you can get timely updates about the different stages of the consignment movement process. It helps you to proactively tackle delays and rerouting.

Thanks to real-time visibility, today’s market is gradually becoming more robust, saturated, and crucial than ever before. Billions of dollars are invested into organizations that are known for integrating real-time visibility information and data with transportation, for providing a well-informed ETA for carriers and shippers.

Some Amazing Benefits of Container Tracking

Best for Saving Costs

If you are informed in advance that your container will be late, you may pass on the updated information to all your business partners along with a fresh ETA. It will go a long way in reducing the detention and demurrage charges. Maersk container tracking provides accurate information about your consignment.

Instrumental in Improving Relations

If you keep tracking, you will come to know well in advance if your containers are delayed. You have the opportunity to inform your customers and be transparent about the movement of freight from origin to destination. When your customers are constantly updated with the whereabouts of their consignment, you can enjoy much-improved relations. You can provide flawless customer service and greater satisfaction.

Accelerated Operations

Time is money in the world of container shipping. Hence, the faster you get to know about new developments and changes, the faster, you can react. Container tracking systems can restrict your delays and assist you in making changes promptly to speed up the operations.

Top Container Tracking Software

Ocean Insights

Ocean Insights is best for perfecting your risk mitigation stratagem. You can keep on tracking and monitoring your containers with a clear view of your consignments in real-time. Their competent track and trace services will fetch the comprehensive information you require from over 55 shipping lines, 5 thousand vessels, and 700 seaports. Smart filter choices help you to easily and quickly identify shipments requiring immediate attention. You can constantly receive auto-notifications and alerts like rollovers, long wait times, discharge, delays, etc., on the go.

GoComet

GoComet helps you to constantly track your international freight in real-time on a single dashboard. The module is best for auto-capturing every move that your shipment makes, evaluates your carrier performance, and even sends automated messages and updates straight away to your inbox whenever your consignment accomplishes a journey milestone. It provides actionable insights to boost customer experience. You may focus on sharing critical tracking data with all your clients and allow unprecedented transparency.

Conclusion

It is a brilliant idea to identify the most trustworthy container tracking software. It will help you experience seamless visibility of your multiple shipments.