When it comes to shipping and tracking, knowing exactly where a shipment is and when it will arrive can significantly benefit both customers and e-commerce businesses. Inbound freight tracking allows you to keep track of incoming shipments, while something made for outbound tracking lets you identify the status of shipments sent out to customers. It also allows you to reach out with an updated delivery timeline or reroute shipments if required.

Companies can rely on a robust tracking system, such as DF tracking, to see the whereabouts of shipments at any point through the ground or air shipment. Tracking a freight shipment is especially useful when using various local carriers to send parcels, as it can be a complicated and complex process. So, precisely, a well-designed freight tracking tool gives proper arrival time predictions and peace of mind about the whereabouts of shipments.

Why should you integrate one into your website?

Cost-effectiveness

When you invest in a shipment tracking system, you essentially reduce your logistics expenses. You don’t have to do any guesswork for your day-to-day operations as the tool can provide detailed information on what parcel your company has shipped, its location at all times, details on weight and dimensions, etc. At the same time, a sound shipping management system can prevent the cases of wrong product deliveries, which cause massive headaches and business costs. You will have to spend again on the packaging, warehousing, storage, and fuel.

Your online business can only grow more when you manage your fulfillment efforts and provide better customer service. Since your customers can track the location of their items due to the tool, they can also maintain calm.

Timely deliveries

Product delays tend to be one of the major disappointments for customers. Even if they received their package correctly, they will not feel happy and complain about your shipping services. If you use the right tool, you can deliver more items to their final distribution points within anticipated time frames and reduce the risk of customer complaints.

You can get this comfort when you have the right tool at your disposal. When updated or informed of any sudden changes, you can connect with critical supply chain players. For example, there can be notifications about a specific shipment arrival at a warehouse so that you can share quickly, depending on how close some of your customers are.

Better customer experience

The delivery tracking feature significantly boosts the user experience. Customers will know, in real-time, the location of their packages, what’s going on with them, and arrival status. For example, for international orders, the tracking system can update them about customs clearance, dispatch of the item from the country where they ordered their product, approximate arrival date, and more. If your customers find your platform reliable as it provides precise details regarding their shipments, they will likely express a sense of trust in your services. It can enable you to build some loyalty among them, which might lead directly to an increase in your sales.

So, considering all this, integrating a shipment tracking tool in your e-commerce website seems only like a good idea.