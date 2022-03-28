A degree in artificial intelligence (AI) can have far-reaching effects on your career and your earning potential, but that doesn’t mean you should rush into an online artificial intelligence degree program without asking some important questions first.

When you’re considering the best school to enroll in, it’s helpful to consider the following points to ensure you make the right choice. The more time you take before you enroll, the more likely you’ll make a good decision about your future education and career prospects. Let’s start!

1) Consider your motives

If you're interested in learning about AI, consider enrolling in some AI courses. However, if you're interested in getting a degree in artificial intelligence for career advancement purposes, be sure to research what type of background and experience employers expect before entering the program. A well-rounded education is great, but having professional experience can make or break your resume.

2) Do some research on online universities

While online learning is often associated with a subpar education experience, reputable programs provide a quality curriculum and instruction. The best way to determine if a program will work for you is by asking questions about what instructors expect from students. And, be sure to research each university’s accreditation status, so you know that your education will transfer and translate as intended. If you don’t have time for a full degree, consider taking AI courses as needed, which could prove valuable regardless of whether or not you end up working toward a degree in artificial intelligence.

3) Get advice from someone who knows

If you’re starting out, it makes sense to speak with someone who has degrees in computer science or artificial intelligence. Simply put, it doesn’t make sense for everyone to sign up for advanced courses in AI and get a computer science degree if they only plan on taking entry-level programming classes. Use these conversations to figure out whether an online degree is right for you. If you don’t need credentials or advanced training, think twice about paying money for your education.

4) Can your credits be transferred if you decide to switch to other schools/programs

Your credits should transfer if you’re looking at a bachelor’s or master’s degree. However, for a Ph.D. or other advanced degrees, it’s best to confirm with your new program. In some cases, you may need to start over at square one- but that doesn’t mean you can’t continue working on your goals while doing so.

5) If you’re ready to commit 100%

If you’re serious about a career in AI, you need to be ready and willing to invest a lot of time into your online degree. A degree in AI isn’t an easy flow with little effort! You probably shouldn’t enroll until you’re truly 100% committed- or you may waste both your time and money. Plus, seeing that degree next to your name will be much more valuable once recruiters know that you have that level of commitment.

Conclusion

Even if you are an absolute novice, you can always take advantage of a well-designed program by Artificial Intelligence experts to aid in your learning.