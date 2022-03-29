Hair transplant in Turkey is a top choice for various reasons, Europe generally is packed with developed hospitals and surgeons. However, there are certain remarks about Turkey hospitals that make them unique. While hair transplant FUE is the most common procedure, we will also discuss the other uncommon procedure (FUT).

What is Hair Transplant?

Hair transplant is a surgery type, which involves moving hairs from an area with plenty to an area with less. So, a hair transplant is all about balancing the hair on the patient with hair from the other part of the head.

The procedure for hair transplant is divided into two, namely: Follicular Unit Transplant (FUT) and Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE).

The FUT method involves having a donor and a recipient. Hair growths are taken from the skin of the donor at areas that are less likely to grow bald. These growths are prepared for transplanting, while the recipient is given holes at the bald spots to hold the hair follicles. These holes are grafted individually with the hair cells. One of the common disadvantages of this procedure is the time taken to fill each hair into the recipient’s holes.

On the other hand, the FUE method is carried out with the recipient being the donor. In this procedure, the hair is taken from a hair abundant scalp to a less abundant one of an individual.

Why Turkey is the top choice for Hair Transplant in Europe

Without further ado, here are a few of the reasons that make Turkey the top choice for hair transplants in Europe.

The first important and general reason is cost. Unlike most European developed countries, the cost of living in Turkey is reasonable. This makes the cost of a hair transplant affordable. The cost can differ based on the type, hospital, hair grafted, and quality of hair transplant. Usually, it costs between $1500 – $3000 compared to about £30000 in the UK Another important reason is the high-quality service provided. Despite the low rates of these procedures, they are of high quality and standard. For a person undergoing surgery, of great importance is the success rate. It is relieving to know that Turkey has a success rate of 98% for hair transplants. So, you can lose that worry about wasting your money. Waiting Time is also very important. Despite the experience, these doctors gather yearly due to their enormous appointments, waiting time is minimal. You don’t have to compete for an early appointment with your surgeon.

Aside from the above listed, many other reasons make Turkey the best choice for consideration. There is no language barrier in Hospitals, access to top equipment, and much more.

Final Words

Hair Transplant is a big step for anyone and getting the best service is very important. Turkey is one of the most recognized countries in Europe with the facilities and skills to execute an excellent job.

Rather than waste time doubting, there are at least 6500 other interested people like you that visit yearly. Getting your hair transplant in Turkey may be the best decision you have ever made.