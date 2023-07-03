Your backyard is full of possibilities, and if you aren’t doing anything with it, you’re just wasting your property’s potential. The outdoors is just as important as the interior of your home, and not just because of the space it puts between you and your neighbors. Yes, new homes likely come with nothing more than a grass patch for you to work with, but with some imagination, investment, and care, you can transform that flat grass patch into a natural oasis that gives you so much more living space than you dreamed possible.

There’s at least half a year, if not more, where you can enjoy an outdoor patio and living space. That’s a significant amount of time you can spend outdoors soaking in the natural beauty and your own tiny slice of heaven. If this sounds like something you want, then wait for not a second more by following this guide.

The first step to designing your outdoor patio area is to design it. There are so many digital tools today that make this incredibly easy to do. All you need is to find a free tool, put in your property’s dimensions, and then use the tool to map out what can go where. Pay particular attention to how you can frame and enhance your patio space with gardening and landscaping. You can add a wall of trees, bushes, and flowers around your patio to frame it and give you extra privacy, for example. You can use stones to create raised plant beds to add vertical interest to your space.

There are so many fun ideas you can work with, and using those digital tools means, generally, you’re working with realistic sizes for your space. This way, you won’t end up with your heart set on a design idea that your backyard just doesn’t have space for.

Get the Framework Put in by Professionals

Decking, stonework, and other framework elements like fences or plant bedding should be done by professionals. It’s how you can quickly have your backyard come to life to your specifications without the risk of things falling down or breaking anything.

Getting Patio Furniture

Once you have a patio, you can then start investing in some top-notch patio furniture. Don’t immediately buy things online, however. Furniture is a very tactile product, meaning you’ll want to physically go in, sit down, and try out the furniture in question before you buy. You can keep the model and sets you like in mind and wait for a sale to save money, yes, but always make it a point to visit the best Outdoor Furniture store St Louis has to offer first.

This way, you can touch the materials, see how soft the cushions are, and even just compare how the digital photos compare to the real thing. Natural light can make a huge difference in terms of colors and even how the textures look, so check out your furniture with a critical eye before buying.

Visit a Local Plant Nursery

Large plants can be very, very expensive. That’s why you’ll need to be patient instead. Buy smaller plants and plant them in your new plant beds and wait. Taking care of them is hugely rewarding, and you’ll usually end up with large, impressive plants in just a few years.