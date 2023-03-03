How each set of parents-to-be selects a name for their new child varies. Some people choose the tried and true (think Elizabeth and Alexander). And then there are the people who find motivation in the next fad, whether it’s a TikTok song or a binge-watched TV series. Many others pick names for their children that have some significance in the wider world; in 2017, for example, names that emphasize recovery from a worldwide pandemic were popular.

If you’re determined to give your child a name that stands out from the crowd, you can do it by scouring through decades’ worth of baby name books in search of that one rare gem.

We can’t predict the future with any certainty, but after watching the latest developments in baby names, we believe the following five fads are about to explode. Check out these trendy names here at Mommyandlove’s article about names that mean blood if you’re looking for a new option for your baby. We anticipate you will use the items on our list as a springboard for developing your own.

Maximalist Baby Names

In 2023, some parents will say goodbye to short, easy-to-pronounce names. According to Nameberry, they’re rejecting the caution of previous years, such as pandemic measures and minimalistic design preferences. As an added bonus, the “dark academia” fantasy was popularized by shows like Bridgerton and Wednesday. Redmond predicted an increase in gothic, ornate baby names in the wake of popular characters like Morticia and Francesca bearing such names. Some examples are as follows.

Amadeus

Cassiopeia

Euphemia

Octavius

Persephone

Zephyrine

Old-Fashioned Baby Names

Looking backward might help you move forward in unexpected ways. Current fads include researching census records from a century or more ago for ideas for baby names.

Maybe the nostalgia for these more classic baby names comes from imagining the namesakes as heroes of a bygone era or characters from a classic novel. It’s also possible that contemporary made-up names have started to sound tired and commonplace after a few years of Jaydens, Haydens, and Kaydens. But if you dig further into the 100+-year-old jewels, you might find that you’re on the right track for your child’s future name.

The ’80s are having a renaissance. Experts call the pervasive influence of “Stranger Things” on culture, from radio play to fashion. Redmond speculates that classic names from decades past may make a comeback as parents seek to connect with their children’s past. Redmond explains this trend by citing a passion for history and a strong commitment to one’s own family. Baby names that were formerly considered taboo are now all the rage, and here are a few examples:

Blane

Chrissy

Ferris

Jeanie

Marty

Richie

Sloane

Gilded Baby Names

Parents are looking for unique names as they emerge from the dark years of the past. Experts predict that in the Golden New Year of 2023, parents will give their children names with a pleasant, glittering vibe. Some Top Picks are as follows:

Apollo

Aurelia

Helios

Goldie

Marigold

Sunshine

New Age Cowboy Baby Names

Hollywood Westerns Parents have been giving their children names that harken back to a more naturalistic era, such as “Yellowstone” and “Outer Range,” which are both tough and Western-inspired. Redmond predicts that in 2023, as the popularity of cowboy classics grows, parents will return to traditional styles while selecting their children’s names.

Wilder

Abbott

Sayer

Beck

Royal

Rhett

Cross-Cultural Baby Names

Anybody who enjoys traveling has probably experienced the discomfort of having their name mispronounced. Nonetheless, parents are looking for universal names that are easy to speak in various languages. Experts report that many popular baby names these days have to do with travel and have four letters, two syllables, and an I at the end. These are fantastic names for a budding young explorer because they are short and easy to remember:

Gigi

Indi

Remi

Leni

Nori

Xavi

Unique Adjective Baby Names

Famous parents have been giving their kids descriptive names like “True” for Khloe Kardashian or “Moroccan,” “Golden,” “Legendary,” and “Powerful” for Nick Cannon. Names like Hope, Dream, and Believe carry an air of positivity that may make their parents feel like they’re giving their children a leg up on life. Think about this:

Brave

Divine

Celestial

Loyal

Lucky

Noble

Grandpa Names for Baby Girls

The popularity of granddad names has recently shifted to the female gender. According to the site, these throwback names are short and nickname-like, but they also take on an edgy air that attests to this generation’s propensity to defy convention. Take a peek at these popular picks:

August

Billie

Drew

Frankie

Jude

Max

Stevie

Blue-Green/Fairytale-like Names for Babies

With their soothing and organic connotation, blue-green names are expected to be huge in 2023. Think about the following, too:

Caspian

Emerald

Forest

Navy

Rivers

Sapphire

Mix-matching Baby Names

Experts project that in 2023, parents will favor unique name combinations with the elements -aire, -ette, -iel, -lani, -land, and -wynn over the traditional choices ending in -lynn, -leigh, and -syn. Redmond opines that today’s youth can appreciate the uniqueness of their names and take great pride in the names of their friends and classmates. “Students today aren’t embarrassed by it; they’re proud of it.” A few suggestions:

Aylani

Braven

Ellowyn

Kehlani

Oakland

Wrenley

Gender-Neutral Baby Names

Modern parents are applauding the shift away from rigidly categorizing toys by gender at major retailers.

Children of both sexes are increasingly given gender-neutral names, while classic “boy names” are increasingly used for little females. We love these suggestions if you’re looking for a place to start with your baby’s gender-neutral aesthetic.