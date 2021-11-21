Fulton District Attorney, Fani Willis, is close to setting up a special grand jury to investigate whether former US President, Donald Trump, interfered in the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia. This inquiry came after the state discovered that Trump made myriad phone calls, telling Georgia officials to conduct electoral fraud in the state.

Trump urged a Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, through a phone call, telling him, “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have.” Raffensperger recorded this phone conversation.

As the Attorney for Georgia State Capitol, in Atlanta, Fani Willis is impaneling a special grand jury into Trump and his allies. They attempted to conduct election fraud in the 2020 Georgia elections.

These allegations had also brought about a Brookings Institution report. The report established what Georgia laws Trump had violated, which may trigger his prosecution.

Gwen Keyes Flemings, a former district attorney in DeKalb and co-author of the report, told MSNBC:

“Certainly, as we were co-authoring the Brookings report, we did look at all of the available evidence. So, you mentioned earlier, some of the calls that were made to the governor in addition to the secretary of state, calls that were made to the attorney general, visits by Mark Meadows, and others, to Cobb County.”

He continued, “We looked at all of the publicly available information. And again, the conclusion we came to is that there may be a substantial risk of prosecution.”

On the other hand, Raffensperger had cleared all doubt about his innocence when he appeared on Meet the Press on October 31. He talked about how he recorded the phone call and his readiness to give any information to the DA.

“Finally, you say, enough is enough,” he said. “You’re just making this stuff up, or you’re misrepresenting what we talked about. There’s one hour and ten minutes of conversation, and you can then decide what exactly was said during our conversation.”