The Whitehouse made a vaccine mandate to push out employees from companies of over 100 workers. It is a drive towards vaccinating millions of workers. Around 58% of Americans were fully vaccinated, and the Whitehouse is prepared to drive up the numbers.

However, with a court challenge temporarily stopping the controversial mandate, President Joe Biden had defended the ruling.

Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy, also defended the president’s mandate, citing it as necessary when he was talking on the ABC talk show, ‘This Week.’ He said, “The president and the administration wouldn’t have put these requirements in place if they didn’t think they were appropriate and necessary.”

The federal mandate was designed to curb covid 19 by workers reporting weekly tests and vaccinations. However, on November 6, the US Court of Appeal for the Fifth Circuit ruled “grave statutory and constitutional issues” against the mandate after numerous opposers submitted a petition against the mandate which was a temporary injunction.

The petitioners, including several private employees, religious groups, and five US conservative states, believed the federal government has no authority to make a nationwide order.

Murthy, in defense, cited how preceding occurrences had required such an act. He talked about the soldiers inoculated against smallpox during the George Washington regime. He also believed such ruling is necessary for a country that sees a 75000 daily covid infection: “It’s important to take every measure possible to make our workplaces safer.” he said.

The Conservative Fifth Circuit Court of New Orleans has also ordered the federal government to reply to the petitioners to make a permanent injunction. If the mandate passes judicial review, it will begin on January 1, 2022.

By the way, senior Whitehouse figures believed the mandate would pass judicial scrutiny. A senior Biden advisor, Cedric Richmond, told CBS News, “We’re very confident we’re on statutory and legal grounds.” He continued, “This is about keeping Americans safe.”

If the injunction is upheld, it will be a major dent to Biden’s effort to secure Americans through immunization against Covid 19. Delayed immunization can be deadly amid a prediction of its resurgence during winter.