Cold therapy is one of the most amazing inventions in modern medicine. It helps manage pain and inflammation from injury, operation, or sore muscles so that you do not need to rely on painkillers. To top it off, it helps improve sleep, metabolism, and focus.

That said, cold therapy is not usually an in-patient procedure. You can do it at home using a specialized machine.

And one of the best buys has to be a Game Ready ice machine. So, what exactly should you know before you buy?

Here is a guide explaining what to expect in the box, how to assemble your set, and most importantly, how to use it to find the relief you need.

What You Can Expect in the Box

When you order your Game Ready machine, you will receive:

The controller unit

Power code and adaptor

Connector hose

Manual with the instructions for use

A cold therapy pad/ wrap (depending on the what you select from the provided menu)

These items are all you need to perform cold compression therapy on yourself at home.

How to Assemble Your Machine

To learn how to assemble the Game Ready Ice compression machine, you first need to know the main components.

First, the controller unit is the section that holds the ice and water for the cold compression. Then you have the circumferential wrap, which is the part that covers and administers the reduction. You also have the connector hose, which links the first two parts. Last is the power code and adaptor, connecting the machine to a power source.

Using the instructions manual, make sure the larger side of the hose is properly connected to the controller unit. The port is on the side below the controller’s buttons. Connect the other end to the wrap. Once that is complete, connecting the machine to a power source is all that remains.

How to Use the Game Ready Ice Compressor

Here are simple steps to use your brand-new Game Ready compression machine:

1. Fill the Controller with Ice and Water

Open the small tank on one side of the controller and add water and some ice. Make sure it reaches the indicated levels.

2. Wear Your Wrap

Fit the wrap on the affected part. Ensure it is snug but not too uncomfortable.

3. Power the Controller

Power up your controller by connecting to power and switching it on.

4. Select Your Compression Level

There are six different preset settings, from 30 minutes on and 30 minutes off with no pressure (level 1) to 30 minutes on and 60 minutes off medium pressure (level 6). You can also adjust compression from none to high.

5. Switch off and Clean

Once done, power off the machine using the button on the controller and remove the wrap. Then disconnect everything and empty the tank. Lastly, wipe the tank and wrap dry.

Experiencing Pain or Soreness? Active Faster Recovery with the Game Ready Ice Machine

Ice machine that is game ready is a must-buy if you experience muscle pain or soreness from working out. It will speed up your recovery, but it will also improve your health and life in general. And with this guide, you have all the information you need to start ice/ compression therapy today!