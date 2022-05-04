Orthodontics can help adults and children with misaligned jaws and teeth. This medical profession may enhance eating, chewing, phonation, and breathing while avoiding cavities and loosening.

Definition: What Is Orthodontics?

As a dental discipline, orthodontics aims to promote better dental occlusion by correcting defects in the positioning of the jaws and teeth.

What Is An Orthodontist?

The orthodontist is a medical specialist interested in diagnosing, treating, and preventing anomalies in the positioning or alignment of the teeth and jaws. Choosing the correct Kapadia Orthodontics of Oviedo is essential for this reason.

Role of the Orthodontist

Having a well-aligned set of teeth and jaws enhances eating, swallowing, speaking, and breathing and reduces the risk of tooth decay and loosening. The patient’s appearance is also a significant consideration in this field.

Orthodontic procedures are used to prevent or rectify abnormalities in the teeth’s position. The orthodontist has a wide variety of gadgets that may stress the teeth to create an improvement.

When to Consult?

The orthodontist can treat many problems. It is possible to consult one for a deformation of the jaw, an excess of space between the teeth, and the presence of a supernumerary tooth. Do not hesitate to consult as soon as you feel the need.

It is recommended for the child to consult an orthodontist because specific problems are not systematically apparent. This first consultation can take place around eight years of age.

How Is A Consultation Carried Out?

After examining and carrying out x-rays, the orthodontist will propose the best solution according to the patient. He can place a fixed orthodontic appliance with bands glued in front or behind the teeth and connected by a metal wire. He may also recommend a removable orthodontic appliance, a thin transparent plastic tray that can be removed for drinking, eating, or brushing your teeth. Several consultations are then necessary to promote a good follow-up of the treatment.

Treatments Are Generally Less Painful

Even if the techniques used remain essentially the same as for teenagers (rings, dental appliances at night, etc.), they have evolved considerably in recent years. Your teeth have already fully grown in adulthood, and the devices offer more comfort; the pain is less. The final result will be last, on the condition of having respected all the protocols until the end of the stages of stabilization in particular.

The Duration of Treatment Varies

The teeth of adults being well installed, an orthodontist treatment can be longer than a child or a teenager. Depending on the problem to be treated and your expectations, it takes at least six months to obtain results and sometimes up to 24 months to reach the end of specific treatments. Your specialist will be able to estimate the necessary treatment time, but this may vary depending on the progress and the reaction of your teeth, which will gradually change place.

Conclusion

You never start orthodontic treatment until oral problems such as cavities are treated. Before going to an orthodontist to find out about the different solutions available to you according to your expectations and needs, consult your dentist to have a healthy mouth. In addition, during specific treatments such as wearing braces on the teeth, it is challenging to treat cavities and other dental problems, so think about anticipating to avoid this type of disappointment.