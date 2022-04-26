Testosterone is the primary male sex hormone and an anabolic steroid. Men naturally produce this hormone in their testicles. Still, as men age, testosterone production can decline, leading to several side effects such as decreased energy levels and muscle mass.

Age is not the only factor that contributes to low testosterone. Other factors include obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol, antidepressants, blood pressure medications, too much alcohol consumption, and smoking cigarettes.

What Is Testosterone Therapy?

Testosterone therapy, also known as androgen replacement or androgen supplementation, replaces testosterone usually produced by the human body to bring low levels back to normal. Testosterone is available in different forms, including subcutaneous injections, skin patches, or pellets (implanted beneath the skin).

As a hormone, testosterone has not only adult male physical characteristics, but it also has several psychological effects on men.

How Is It Done?

Many men believe that testosterone is administered directly into the muscle for an immediate effect. Although testosterone pellets and injections are faster forms of application, it still does not mean that they will enter your system immediately and then be pumped directly into your muscles.

Testosterone can be taken in pill form, but its peak effect takes longer to display its full advantages. Testosterone converts to dihydrotestosterone (DHT), its active state once administrated. You can apply skin patches to your body, slowly releasing this hormone into the bloodstream over three to seven days.

Advantages Of Testosterone Therapy For Men

There are several advantages to using this therapy. From improving testosterone levels to better physical strength, these therapies can significantly help men struggling with low testosterone levels. Some most common advantages of these testosterone therapies are detailed here:

Improved Levels Of Testosterone

These therapies can be very beneficial to men suffering from low testosterone levels. Before, there was no way to get administered testosterone medically or even perform a self-testosterone booster, leading to unexpected side effects and possible health concerns. Fortunately, with testosterone therapy, this problem has been eliminated.

Boosts Stamina and Energy Levels

When you use these therapies in combination with other medications such as antidepressants or blood pressure medications, it is much easier for men who want to increase their energy levels and improve other symptoms related to low testosterone levels. In addition, testosterone supplementation will help you feel more confident when doing hardcore physical activities.

Reduced Body Fat and Muscle Mass

Another significant benefit of using testosterone therapy is to combat fat and muscle mass loss issues that are common in aging men. Many men assume that this issue will only appear when aging, but it can occur at any age, regardless of age or general health.

A doctor can prescribe testosterone if he feels that your levels are low. However, testosterone therapy carries with it some risks because this medication comes with warnings about its use in some medical problems or if you have certain liver conditions or breast cancer.