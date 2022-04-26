You might not realize it, but over 50% of adults aged 65 and older have problems with memory loss. Some may only experience it for a short time or may find themselves forgetting names or appointments. But for others, this problem is much more severe; dementia impacts many people in a way that they can’t recognize their loved ones anymore.

While this severely limits the quality of life for those who suffer from it, thankfully, there are now different memory care services offering their help in handling such patients. For many people like these, memory care is the best thing you can do to bring their life back on track.

What Are Memory Care Services Exactly?

A memory care nurse will work with you to assess your needs. They can then provide you with services that cater to your specific needs and requirements. You can find the best memory care in Georgetown, TX, online. These are a type of health care made explicitly for the elderly or older adults diagnosed with a mental impairment such as Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.

The caregiver’s goal in a memory care facility is to ensure that their clients have a safe, secure, comfortable, and homelike environment. Aside from providing essential medical treatments, all caregivers under this type of facility should also be able to handle all possible situations that might arise for them to provide quality service.

How Do They Function?

The primary task of a memory care nurse is to ensure that their clients receive the best service possible. Therefore, they should be familiar with all the memory care steps involved in caring for those affected by dementia. There are five main steps in this process:

Monitoring

Most often, dementia patients will exhibit some disorientation and loss of memory due to their condition. Thus, these symptoms need to be monitored and documented every day so that they can determine if any changes have occurred in them. Monitoring involves advising your loved one of all the symptoms they might experience.

Assessing

The third step is to conduct tests that evaluate your loved ones’ dementia condition through tests to determine its cause and possible effects on their health.

Medication

The fourth step is the administration of drugs that can help alleviate your loved one’s symptoms. Medications may include antipsychotic medicines in cases of Alzheimer’s disease, cholinesterase inhibitors, and other common medications used to treat depression.

The final step is encouraging your loved one to become more active and maintain a healthy lifestyle through increased physical activity, a nutritious diet, and enough rest.

Why Are Memory Care Services Essential?

If your loved one suffers from memory loss, especially dementia, you might consider going to an assisted living facility instead of a memory care facility. However, this is not always the case because not all memory care facilities are considered assisted living. A memory care facility will have a specifically trained caregiver to handle dementia patients.

These memory care facilities will be able to offer you the best possible service that you need and deserve. They will even help you cope with your loved one’s condition.