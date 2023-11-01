Did you know that 23% of US adults are affected by varicose veins?

These bulging, twisted veins are not only unsightly but can also cause discomfort and pain. If you are one of the many individuals looking for varicose vein treatment near me, it’s important to understand your options before making a decision.

Read on as we look at the different types of treatments available for varicose veins. This will help you to decide which option is best for you.

Sclerotherapy

This is a non-surgical treatment that involves injecting a solution directly into the affected vein. The solution causes the vein to collapse and eventually fade away.

The procedure is ideal for smaller varicose veins. They can be done in an outpatient setting with minimal downtime.

Laser Vein Treatment

Also known as endovenous laser ablation, this procedure involves using a laser fiber to heat and close off the affected vein. The heat from the laser causes the vein to collapse and eventually be reabsorbed by the body.

The procedure typically lasts for about an hour and patients can resume their normal activities soon after. This makes it a popular choice for those seeking a quick and less invasive solution.

Radiofrequency Ablation

Similar to laser treatment, this procedure uses heat to close off the affected vein. However, instead of a laser, it uses radiofrequency energy to produce heat and cause the vein to collapse.

The procedure is minimally invasive and has a high success rate. Patients can resume their daily activities within a day or two after the treatment.

Ambulatory Phlebectomy

This is a surgical procedure that involves removing varicose veins through small incisions in the skin. It is usually recommended for larger and more severe varicose veins.

Post-surgery, patients are usually instructed to wear compression stockings for several weeks. This is to aid in healing and to reduce swelling. The recovery period varies from person to person, but most people can return to work within a few days.

Endoscopic Vein Surgery

This is a more invasive surgical procedure that uses a tiny camera to remove varicose veins through small incisions. It is usually recommended for severe cases of varicose veins where other treatments have not been effective.

The recovery period can be longer compared to other treatments, but the success rate is high. Patients experience long-term relief from varicose veins.

Varicose Vein Treatment Near Me: Finding the Right Cure

When it comes to varicose vein treatment near me, there are various options available depending on the severity of your condition. It’s important to consult with a specialist for the best treatment for your needs and preferences.

Remember, early treatment can help prevent further complications and improve your overall quality of life. Don’t let varicose veins hold you back, explore your options and find the right treatment for you.

