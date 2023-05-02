Born to a 911 dispatcher and an electrician, Vinnie Hacker turned the tables and is now a renowned American model, YouTuber, and social media star. Hacker’s real name is Vincent Cole Hacker.

You must have come across his fun, entertaining, and popular TikTok posts. If not, you might have bumped into his outstanding Instagram pictures or intriguing YouTube videos. Either way, if his posts and content caught your attention, here is more information to know him even better:

How Tall is Vinnie Hacker?

Vinnie Hacker’s Height is about 181 centimeters or 5 feet 8 inches. He has an astonishing physique.

Other Physical Appearance

He has a body weight of about 78 Kilograms and stylish, short, and mesmerizing dark brown hair.

His physique suits him as a model and allows him to fit into stylish and luxurious accessories. His body is not that muscular nor lean, it has the aesthetics of an athlete with quite impressive measurements in terms of muscle gain and proportion.

With a single look, Vinnie’s beautiful dark brown eyes, coupled with his handsome and cute face would take away your breath.

To add to all his striking bodily features, he has pierced his ears and tattooed different parts of his body. The tattoos serve to improve his look and reserve specific memories or send particular messages.

Vinnie Hacker’s Age

He was born on July 14, 2002, to an American Christian Family in Seattle. As of 2023, Vinnie Hacker’s Age is 20 years.

Other Facts of Vinnie Hacker

His father Nate Hacker is an electrician, while his mom Maria Hacker is a 911 dispatcher. Vinnie is of Scottish and Irish descent.

His parents brought him up in the discipline of Christianity, helping him believe in the Christian religion. Vinnie has a brother named Reggie Hacker who is also a TikTok content creator. Reggie is also a professional baseball player.

Hacker’s Education

Hacker attended junior schooling in Seattle and went to O’Dea High School in Seattle too. He later enrolled at the University of Diversity situated in New Jersey.

After putting effort into his studies, Vinnie graduated successfully. His passion for baseball landed him a chance to study in the best sports school in Washington.

As a professional baseball player, he played in the local and national championships for varied colleges and high schools. Moreover, he went to another school which was among the top 170 schools in sports nationwide.

Hacker’s Career and Net Worth

Since his childhood, Hacker had a knack for entertaining people and playing baseball. His pass time was creating and editing entertaining videos which he posted on Instagram.

As a teenager, he was doing it for fun, but the skill he gained gave him a shot at the lime lights as the best content creator on different platforms.

Vinnie officially joined TikTok in 2019 and started posting comedy skits, lip-sync and dance clips. He gained traction quickly because he was entertaining and had experience with editing and content creation.

He has more than 15 million followers on TikTok and over one billion likes. After growing his audience, he got recognized and has worked with teams including the Sway Gaming, Hype House, and the University of Diversity team.

On July 2020, Hacker created his YouTube channel that did so well. His YouTube content comprises videos of family and friends participating in various activities and skits. He has more than 596,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Vinnie launched a clothing brand named Purgatory in December 2020. The following year, Purgatory put up its first pop-up shop.

January 2021 marked the debut of Vinnie to the TikTok collective show, Hype House. Netflix made the show available for viewing in 2022.

Due to Hacker’s successful social media presence, he got signed with S.M.G Model Management.

Relationships and Dating

As per the time of writing this post, Hacker is single and does not have a girlfriend. However, he has been rumored to be involved with various women, but it turned out to be false.

Some sources claim that Vinnie dated Faith Ordway. Ordway is a popular TikTok creator and professional content creator. The two cleared the air and stated that they were only friends and nothing else was going on between them.

There were speculations that Vinnie was seeing Nailea Devora back in July 2021. The rumors went round on social media. Eventually, Nailea Devora made it clear that her and Hacker were friends. Vinnie also backed her post.

At some point, he was also reported to be dating Addison Rae, a known social media content creator and influencer. But it all turned out to be a lie and the record still remains, Vinnie Hacker is single.

Less Known Details About Hacker and How You Can Find Out More

Hacker has around seven tattoos. The said tattoos are on his chest, torso, and his arms.

Hacker took part in an amateur boxing match against J.J Olatunji, a fellow YouTuber. Vinnie won the match.

Other than having a huge a following on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, Vinnie also streams on Twitch.

Vinnie has pieced his nose and puts on various nose rings.

If you have interest in keeping tabs on what projects Hacker is working on and taking part in, you can follow him on platforms including Twitter, YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. He has more than 5.5 million followers on Instagram and 907,000 plus followers on Twitter. So, you bet he has more to offer.