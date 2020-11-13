Virginia Donald is a familiar name to netizens as a socialite and has also ventured into the film industry. But this is not the only reason she is so famous: she is an ex-wife to the popular Fox News anchor, Shepherd Smith.

Virginia Donald Bio

Let’s take a look into Virginia, her background, relationships, marriage, and children, and also get to know her net worth and how she makes a living.

Background

Virginia was born in 1966, making her 54 years old as of 2020. Her birth town is Mississippi, ASA, which makes her nationality American. Both her parents are teachers at a local high school, which Virginia joined after elementary school.

She later joined The University of Mississipi, where she pursued Journalism and Acting.

Relationships, Marriage, and Children

When on campus, Virginia met Shepherd Smith, with whom she tied the knot in 1987. They did not have kids together, and in 1993, the couple divorced.

Nothing much was said of the divorce, and people did not really follow up. However, in 2006, Shepherd admitted that he was gay, and though he did not previously know it, he accredited this to his failed marriage.

Donald pursued his career after graduation, while his wife became a housewife. He has made himself a name in the media industry and currently among the most sought-after reporters. He has covered significant incidences in his career, among them being the death of Princess Diana.

Between 2018 and 2019, Donald’s net worth increased to around 25 million dollars.

After her breakup with Shepherd, Donald never dated again or been in another relationship.

Personal Outlook

Virginia is 5ft 5 in height, while her weight ranges between 60 and 65kgs. Her brown eyes, blending in with her natural blonde hair that she keeps in loose curls, define her outward appearance.

The 54-year-old lady has a contagious smile that defines her in all her photos.

She is religious, and Christian at that. Moreover, her ethnicity is white caucasian.

If you are her fan, you should also know that she is an animal lover and appreciates pets. Other than that, her favorite food is Chinese cuisine.

Career and Net Worth

Virginia has been featured in magazine commercials and also played minor roles in some films.

She also does guest columns on US magazines, which proves her to be highly talented.

Nevertheless, Virginia Donald has not disclosed anything about her earnings, hence challenging to calculate her net worth. However, speculations show that her worth lies between one and two million dollars.