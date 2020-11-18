Robert Wiktorin

By Shahab
Biography

Robert Wiktorin, a professional cook and chef, is in the limelight courtesy of his wife, Rachel Khoo. For food and recipe adventurers, the name Rachel Khoo is not new in their ears and lips. Most likely the reason you want to know more about her husband.

The best part is that we are ready with up-to-date information on Robert Wiktorin, Rachel Khoo’s husband.

Robert Wiktorin’s Bio

Robert Wiktorin

Robert Wiktorin Personal Life

Robert rarely gives much information on his personal life, other than what is known from Rachel, his wife.

Nevertheless, the chef is Swedish in descent, at least that much we know. Not much about his childhood, parents and siblings are in the public.

His hair is brown, amazingly matching the color of his eyes. He is of medium height, running at 5’11 feet.

Relationship, Marriage and Family

Robert was engaged to Rachel Khoo in 2014, and in 2015, the two tied the knot.

Every subsequent year was good news to the couple, because in 2016, Rachel announced her pregnancy on Social media. In 2017, the couple welcomed their first child, a son.

Again, she was pregnant in 2018, preceding the birth of their second child early 2019.

Hence, the Wiktorins have a 3 year old and a 1 year old as of 2020.

The family have been living in Stockholm since 2016, where the two kids were born and are being raised.

As far as we know, the family has no scandals and is living happily.

Career

Robert Witorin is a chef and a cook by profession, just like his wife Rachel.

He spent his childhood in Sweden, hence attended school there. The exact school and major that he pursued is not yet clear.

Bottom Line

Robert Wiktorin, who is in his 40’s, is successful in his career as a person besides being Rachel Khoo’s wife. 5th year in marriage, the family still seems happy and admirable.

