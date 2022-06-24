Who doesn’t love sports? We bet all of us love one game or another, and if you are from the UK, a country with a rich sports culture, catching all of your favorite actions from different sports can be challenging. However, there are a lot of channels that cover all the major sports in the UK, including cricket, football, boxing, rugby, and horse racing, among others.

The best thing is that in an ever-evolving world where we have so little time to sit and relax, online streaming services from TV channels have made it easier to access content through digital screens. You just need to download and install the app of your preferred channel and watch your favorite sports in HD quality with on-demand and replay options as well.

In this article, we are going to explore the 5 best live streaming services for sports in the UK, including Sky Sports. However, you might need a VPN app to access Sky Sports outside UK due to geo-restrictions. All you need is a subscription and the mobile app to continue watching your favorite content!

UK’s Best & Not Expensive Sports Live Streaming Services

Among the big UK sports channels, plays a relatively smaller UK broadcaster BT Sport. Despite its relatively smaller scope, BT Sport has been actively working on its streaming wing in recent years and currently covers a wide array of sporting events.

It offers a cost-effective monthly pass which is applicable for 30 days and during this time you can watch all the live events from different sports, including cricket, football, rugby, and boxing through your big screens, mobile phones, or tablets.

BT Sport’s subscription also includes a free-of-cost catch-up option, highlights, and sports news. You can also watch the Matchday Experience service through its app as well. Moreover, it also comes with an Augmented Reality (AR) on its live streaming coverage with replays from different angles and viewpoints.

One of the most popular streaming services without any doubt, Amazon Prime Video doesn’t require any introduction, if you are a streaming junkie. It is compatible with almost all streaming devices and offers a huge content library of films and TV shows. But that’s not all! Prime Video also offers sports content and streams selected matches of the English Premier League throughout the season. In addition, tennis Grand Slams are also offered on this streaming platform.

NOW TV is another great streaming platform that lets you watch your favorite sports on different smart devices. Sky Sports live streaming is also available through this platform and it provides access to all the Sky Sports channels on your mobiles, tablets, PCs, and smart TVs. You can use it simultaneously on a maximum of six devices. You don’t have to commit to any long-term contract which makes it an ideal replacement for the Sky network.

If you love horse racing and can’t afford to miss out on live pedigree races, Racing TV can be your ideal partner. Although this streaming service terminated its Freeview service back in 2020, it still offers hundreds of thoroughbred races live and on-demand that you can watch on your smartphones and PCs.

Racing TV has a monthly subscription fee, but if you have an account on any bookmaker website, you can watch the live races online for free. Not just that, you can also claim several free betting deals with a slew of betting partners of Racing TV, including BetVictor, BetFred, and 888.

Sky Sports Racing (formerly “At The Races”)

Another exclusive channel for horse racing, Sky Sports Racing, formerly known as At The Races, is a perfect option to catch all the pedigree horse racing competitions. It is available to every subscriber of Sky TV in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and other parts of the world at no additional cost.

Live races can be watched through the mobile app ‘ATR Player’, the website of At The Races, and the Sky Sports Racing Channel. Another good thing is you can also watch this channel on Virgin TV.

Sky Sports Racing offers live horse racing action from the UK race courses, including Chepstow, Lingfield, and Ascot. In addition, races from the United States and Australia are also broadcasted, as well as major racing events, such as Melbourne Cup and the Breeders’ Cup.

Sky Sports is considered the market leader for live sports streaming in the UK. There are many dedicated sports channels for games like the English Premier League, rugby, and golf, as well as a separate horse racing station on the network. You can also get access to Sky Sports News for the rolling broadcasts.

Most of the content that is available on the platform is exclusive to Sky and you will not see it streaming on any other channel or anywhere else. You can sign up for the Sky Sports live streaming service via your regular cable package or you can add it up to your service if you are a Sky Mobile user. There is also an option available to stream Sky sports outside the UK using a VPN app if you are visiting someplace.

How Live Sport Streams Work

You can pick a channel from the range of live streaming platforms in the UK now. Some of the streaming services require subscriptions and provide the user with a variety of sports. You can stream or watch the action live either via your TV, PC, or mobile and utilize the Catch-Up service that offers to watch the games or races you have missed.

Top Live Streaming Sites Compared

Live Stream Supplier Sports Subscription Price Live streams On-Demand Loyalty Programme / Rewards BT Sport Cricket, Football, UFC, Boxing, Rugby, WWE, MotoGP £25 per month Yes Yes No Amazon Prime Video UK Olympics, Football, Tennis £7.99 per month Yes Yes No Now TV 8 Sky Sports channels £39.99 per month (cancel any time) Yes Yes No Racing TV Horse racing and greyhounds £24.98 per month Yes Yes Yes At The Races Horse racing £9.99 per month Yes Yes No Sky Sports 8 channels including Premier League football, racing, and cricket Various Yes Yes SkyBet

Final Words

Whether your favorite sports are cricket, football, boxing, rugby, or horse racing, there are plenty of channels in the UK that offer live streaming options to watch these sports online from anywhere. Although Sky Network is the biggest provider of sports-related content, BT Sport is also lifting itself among the popular sports streaming platforms.

Let us know in the comments which sports you like and which channel is your go-to solution for watching games live and on-demand.