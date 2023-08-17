Cocaine is a highly addictive drug that can destroy lives if not recovered.

Recovering from cocaine can be difficult on its own. It requires the help of family and friends. Knowing the signs of cocaine addiction will help you get your friend or relative the help they need.

Stay informed, know the signs, and get educated on the effects of cocaine on the body. Remember overdose prevention and learn how to help your friends. Here are the common signs of cocaine addiction.

Physical Signs

Physical signs of cocaine use are often the most visible signs of cocaine addiction. Common physical signs of cocaine addiction are listed below:

Dilated Pupils

When a person is under the influence of cocaine, the drug stimulates the nervous system, producing an influx of adrenaline. This causes the pupils to widen, or dilate. As cocaine wears off, the pupils return to normal size.

Dilated pupils are more common in people taking larger doses or using cocaine more often.

Nosebleeds or Runny Nose

Nosebleeds or runny noses are two of the most common signs of cocaine addiction. When people are addicted to cocaine, they may find that they have regular, frequent nosebleeds. This is because of the way the drug is ingested, either by snorting it through the nose or rubbing it on the gums.

The result is increased blood flow to the nose, along with irritating and damaging its tissue. Cocaine users may experience a runny nose, even after they’ve stopped using the drug. The structural damage caused to the nose from chronic use of cocaine can also cause problems such as blocked sinuses, difficulty breathing, and a decrease in the sense of smell.

In severe cases, the nose can collapse completely.

Tremors

Tremors are a common sign of cocaine addiction. These can range from full body tremors or shakes to isolated tremors occurring in the limbs, such as the hands and fingers or the arms and legs. The tremors can come and go or last for a prolonged period of time.

Cocaine addicts often report feeling the shakes after using cocaine or being around cocaine users. This is due to a combination of physical and psychological factors that can include tolerance, withdrawal, and fear of not being able to obtain drugs. These tremors can trigger anxiety and stress, which can often lead to using more in order to alleviate the symptoms.

It is important to note that tremors can also be caused by other conditions, such as Parkinson’s disease or heavy caffeine consumption, and should not be ignored.

Drastic Weight Loss

A person with a personal history of drug use might start to show signs of rapid and dramatic weight loss. The extreme loss of healthy weight can be caused by cocaine’s appetite-suppressing and energy-boosting qualities. It is also exacerbated by the difficulty of finding and taking time to eat nutritious meals while experiencing the compulsive cravings of cocaine addiction.

Repeated consumption of cocaine can also damage cells in the brain and hypothalamus, which controls a person’s body weight and the signals that control hunger and satiety.

It is vital for those people who experience drastic weight loss due to cocaine addiction to reach out for professional help. Those people, especially men, can go to men’s residential rehabilitation for them to have cocaine treatment with professionals. Those professionals can help them in battling addiction.

Mood Swings

Those affected by cocaine addiction can experience sudden and extreme shifts in emotion without any obvious cause. This can often include sudden moments of euphoria, followed quickly by periods of low energy where the person may feel depressed, anxious, or irritable. These intense mood swings usually do not last for long, as the person’s emotions quickly return to normal.

These are often reflective of their addiction and may be a sign of fluctuation between sobriety and intoxication. As the addiction progresses, these mood swings may become more volatile and frequent.

Poor Hygiene

When someone is addicted to cocaine, their focus on hygiene may diminish, and they won’t be as concerned with activities such as showering, taking care of their hair and nails, or changing clothes regularly. They may also neglect to wash their hands before eating and may even forget to brush their teeth. These issues can contribute to body odor and other visible clues of poor hygiene.

The person may also have difficulty finding the energy to do any minor tasks, such as basic grooming.

Strange Sleeping Patterns

This includes falling asleep in the middle of the day, sleeping long periods of time, especially at night, waking up extremely early and not being able to sleep during normal hours. The person addicted to cocaine may also experience increased hostility or agitation when attempting to sleep, particularly if they have just used cocaine.

Behavioral Changes Associated with Signs of Addiction

A person may become disconnected from family and friends, lacking interest in activities that once brought pleasure. An addicted person may become irritable or aggressive and engage in risky activities. Habitual users often become preoccupied with obtaining and using cocaine and may neglect important responsibilities such as work or family obligations.

They may start to steal or lie to get money to support their habit. Additionally, an addicted person may abuse other stimulants such as alcohol, opioids, or marijuana, in an attempt to enhance the effects of the cocaine. Those suffering from cocaine addiction typically give off chaotic, chaotic energy as their life, emotions, and thoughts spiral out of control.

Physiological Signs

Common physiological signs of cocaine addiction are extremely similar to other forms of addiction and mental illness. These signs can include excessive sweating, an increase in energy, raised blood pressure, increased heart rate, and increased temperature. Those affected may also experience irregular heartbeats and an irregular breathing pattern.

They may also notice feelings of restlessness and paranoia. They may also suffer from intense cravings for the drug. Cocaine addicts may also experience a loss of attention span, a decrease in decision-making skills, and a lack of focus.

Identifying Signs of Cocaine Addiction Early On

Cocaine addiction can be a difficult problem to conquer, but with the right help and support, it is possible to overcome it. If you or someone you know may be displaying any of these signs of cocaine addiction, you should reach out to a professional for assistance.

Don’t be afraid to seek help. Taking the first step can make all the difference.

