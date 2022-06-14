When you are planning on painting the interior of your home, there are proper ways to do it and prepping that you are going to have to do before you could actually let the paint roller touch your walls. That is why there are interior house painting services providers in Denver, CO that you could turn to in order to help you with your interior painting needs. What are the steps to paint a house interior in Denver, CO?

What are the Steps to Paint a House Interior in Denver, CO?

1. Plan your strategy, techniques, and approach

Before you start anything, you need to have everything planned out so that when you go out to buy the materials you are sure that you have everything that you need. This would also help you make sure that you have the vision that you want for the room that you are painting if it fits with the theme of the whole room and the vibe that you are going for.

You are not limited to the 4 walls of the room. You are not obligated to just use one color for the whole thing. You could consider painting the moldings and the accent walls in contrasting shades or finish and don’t forget to put the ceiling in your plan.

While you are here, plan out the painting techniques that you are going to be using.

2. Choose the color of paint you want to use on your walls

The color of the room is what changes and sets the vibe that you are going for at this specific spot in your home. But choosing the color of the room and going through all those paint chips could feel very overwhelming.

The furniture that you already have in the room or the art that is placed there could be used as a basis for choosing the paint color that you would be using. You could also get inspiration from the fabrics that you have or the curtains hanging.

Once you have this idea of what shade you are looking for, you could pick other shades that would easily compliment them. Get a few shade samples and test the color out in the room by looking at the swatches. Slap the swatches on your wall so you would have a vision of what it would look like before actually painting it on.

3. Get all of the tools and materials that you need

The usual must-haves that need to be in your reach at all costs when you are painting the interior of your home are the following:

Drop cloths

Paint

Paint roller

Paint roller extension pole

Paintbrushes

Paint tray

Painter’s tape

Putty knife

Rags

Sandpaper

4. Prep the whole room, including the walls

Prepping the room before painting would make sure that you don’t get paint on the things in the room that you don’t want to get paint on.

Paint splatters, no matter how hard you try not to. Trust us.

Bring out the furniture that you don’t want in there or put them in the middle, far away from the walls. You could also put sheets on them for extra precautions.

Get the painter’s tape and start putting it at the edges of the corners of the room, base, crown moldings, door frames, doors, outlets, switches, and window casings. If there are cracks on the wall, you need to grab the putty knife and seal it.

5. Make sure you have enough proper ventilation in the room

You have to make sure that you have enough ventilation in the room that you are painting because aside from the fact that a fan and an open window could help the paint in the room dry, inhaling the fumes from the paint could make you feel lightheaded.

Money-Saving Tips When Painting Your Home’s Interior

Buy the materials you need, and only those you need

You need to have an estimate of all of the materials you need before you go to the store. Have everything measured out and planned out to make sure that you would only buy the materials that you actually need.

There are some paint calculators that you could find online that would help you calculate how many gallons of paint you are going to need depending on how big the room you are working with.

Look at paint sales

There are usually selected times each year when there are going to be a lot of big sales in different paint stores. Usually, home improvement stores have their sale during early spring. You could just make sure that you keep yourself updated with your local shops and use social media to see if they have any special promotions and sales.

Buy the paint that is high in quality

When it comes to the quality of paint that you are using for your home, going for the more expensive but effective one is the best way to go. Going for the cheaper and low-quality type of paint would require you to usually use more coats and you would have to paint the interior of your home more often.

High-quality means that it would last so much longer, require fewer coats, could possibly have health benefits, and some high-quality paint could even lessen your carbon footprint in the atmosphere.

When to Paint the Interior of Your Home in Denver?

How often you paint the interior of your home in Denver would depend on the wear and tear that has happened on the paint in your home. If you live in a house with children that love to draw on the wall or teenagers who make dents and scratches, then you may need to paint it far more often. But you need to paint the interior of your home every 5 to 10 years.

As for when to paint the interior of your home in Denver, you have to make sure that you pick a sunny season, so the best time to paint the inside of your home is during summer. It is because you have to make sure that it’s warm and dry so that the paint will dry faster. Having an excessive amount of moisture in the air would only prolong the drying process.