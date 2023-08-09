Do you feel as though you are always in pain? Maybe you are struggling with your back but just don’t quite know what to do about it. Either way, if this sounds like you then it is important to know that you are not alone. There are so many people who are in the same situation as you, but if you follow this guide, you may find that it is easier to understand your pain so you can deal with it much better.

What Causes Lower Back Pain?

Lower back pain can be classified in two different ways. You have specific back pain and you also have non-specific back pain. Sometimes, there might be a specific reason why you are struggling with back pain. It may be that you have a slipped or herniated disc, which means that the discs between your spine are bulging out of shape and pressing on your spinal nerves. This can cause a lot of pain and it is also a big cause of sciatica as well. If you want to help yourself here then one thing you can do is try and focus on keeping as still as you can until a chiropractor Schaumburg IL can take a look at it for you.

What Other Types of Pain Are There?

Other types of pain include facet joint pain. This is a pain in the joints that actually link the bones within your spine. If you have an issue here then a chiropractor will be able to help you. You just need to make sure that you talk with your local one so that you can get the issue looked at as soon as possible. You also have inflammatory back pain. This can be caused by a number of conditions, including ankylosing spondylitis. If you have this issue then you may find that you experience inflammation within your ligaments and your spinal joints. Sometimes, if you have back pain then you may experience pain in your organs as well. This can include your kidneys as well as your pancreas and bowels. Occasionally, you may have a more serious condition, such as an infection or cancer. This can cause pain in your lower back, so you need to get this looked at as soon as you can.

Non-Specific Back Pain

If you have non-specific back pain then this can also have a number of causes. This is actually the most common type of back pain. It is the result of your muscles being strained, as well as your tendons and your ligaments. It can be hard for you to tell for sure. If you want to find out what is causing your back pain then make sure that you are not putting yourself at risk too much. You could be putting yourself at risk if you lift heavy objects or if you are obese. Being inactive will also work against you, so make sure that you do something about this.