Generally, any career that is much more of a passionate vocation than merely a job to pay the bills and afford to live is in a much more competitive industry and as such, it takes a certain type of person with specific skills and attributes to “make it”.

A career in the music business is the perfect example of this and whether you’re already single-mindedly pursuing this dream, or you’re merely considering your options, then this article is for you.

Tenacity

The more tenacious you are, whether you’re looking to enter the field of music management or else harbor a desire to become a best-selling artist, the more likely you are to become successful, even if it takes years.

Determination and commitment to your end goals are not qualities that can be taught or encouraged, even by mentors and those closest to you, and instead must come from within.

Education

Unless you become one of the fortunate, not to mention exceedingly tenacious few who manage to sell out entire arenas as a music artist, it would be prudent to learn more about the “behind the scenes” world of the music business.

One exceptionally pertinent move would be to apply to one of the main music colleges in London and look into a music management business degree while you’re honing your craft. This will also provide a deeper and wider pool of experience and knowledge in the different areas that come together to create a show.

Talent

You may well have watched talent shows on television, such as The X Factor and The Voice, and marveled at the lack of skill and talent that some individuals have, and yet are entirely convinced of their aptitude.

Now, hopefully, if you’re committed to a career in the music business, you are not only experienced and knowledgeable in your chosen style of music and with your instrument of choice but are also more than a little talent and a USP (Unique Selling Point).

Confidence

Many people, even scientific researchers, and medical professionals, claim that there’s actually no difference between feeling nervous and feeling excited, with the patterns in the brain and the chemicals released being identical in both cases.

Now, even though just before a performance, whether you’re Dame Judi Dench or playing the pantomime dame in a school show, nerves are entirely normal, if you are the type of person who easily lets their nerves take over, this may not be the career pathway for you. Confidence is key.

Luck

Finally, perhaps the overarching vital ingredient for a successful and long career in the music industry, whether that’s onstage or behind the scenes, is a sprinkling of luck.

Being in the right place at the right time and indeed, surrounded by the right people, comes down to sheer and unadulterated luck and this is why there are many exceedingly talented, confident, tenacious, and knowledgeable wannabe performers who never quite managed to “make it“.