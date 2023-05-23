Car accidents can be traumatic and life-changing events. Even a minor one can cause physical and emotional distress. However, some car accidents can result in more serious injuries that require extensive medical treatment and long-term care.

In this article, we will discuss what is considered a severe car injury, the types of serious injuries that can result from a car accident, and why you may need a car accident lawyer to help you get the compensation you deserve.

What Is A Serious Car Injury?

A serious car injury is any injury that requires medical attention beyond first aid. It can be life-threatening and can result in long-term disability or disfigurement. Serious car injuries can include:

1. Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI)

Traumatic brain injuries occur when there is a sudden blow to the head or when the head is violently shaken. They can be mild concussions or severe brain damage. Symptoms of TBI include dizziness, headaches, memory loss, confusion, and changes in behavior or mood. They can have long-term effects on a person’s cognitive abilities and can impact an individual’s ability to work or perform daily activities.

If you or a loved one has suffered a TBI from a car accident, seeking medical attention is essential. You also need a car accident lawyer to talk to about your legal options.

2. Spinal Cord Injuries

Spinal cord injuries occur when the spinal cord or the nerves around it get damaged. Spinal cord injuries can result in partial or complete paralysis, sensation loss, and loss of bladder or bowel control. They can be life-altering and may require extensive medical treatment and long-term care.

3. Burns

Burns can result from a car accident if there is a fire or explosion. Burns can range from minor to severe ones, resulting in scarring, disfigurement, and long-term physical and emotional trauma.

4. Broken Bones

Broken bones are a common injury in car collisions. They can range from minor fractures to severe breaks that require surgery and long-term rehabilitation. Broken bones can impact a person’s ability to work or perform daily activities and can result in long-term disability.

5. Internal Injuries

Internal injuries can result from damage to organs or tissues inside the body. They can be life-threatening and require emergency medical treatment. Symptoms of internal injuries are pain, swelling, and internal bleeding.

6. Whiplash

Whiplash is a common injury in car crashes, especially during rear-end collisions. Whiplash results from the neck suddenly getting jerked back and forth forcefully, causing damage to the neck and spine. Symptoms of whiplash include neck pain, stiffness, and headaches.

Factors Used To Assess The Severity Of A Car Injury

The identification of the severity of car injuries depends on various factors, including:

Speed of the Vehicles:

The speed at which the vehicles were traveling at the time of the accident can have a significant impact on an injury’s severity. Higher speeds can result in more severe physical damage, as the force of impact is greater.

Size and Weight of the Vehicles:

The size and weight of the vehicles involved in the accident can also affect the seriousness of the injuries. Larger and heavier vehicles can cause more damage and result in more life-threatening problems.

Type of Collision:

The collision type can also help determine whether the injured person has sustained serious injuries. For example, a head-on collision is more likely to result in serious damage than a rear-end collision.

Use of Seat Belts and Other Safety Devices:

The use of safety devices can have an impact on the severity of injuries. Seat belts can help prevent ejection from the vehicle and reduce the force of impact, resulting in less serious injuries.

Age and Health of the Occupants:

The current age and health of the vehicle occupants can also determine the seriousness of the injuries. Older adults and those with pre-existing medical conditions may be more susceptible to severe damage.

Location of the Impact:

The impact location is also an important consideration when assessing the severity of the injuries. For example, an impact on the head or neck can result in more life-threatening issues than an impact on the arm or leg.

The severity of car injuries can depend on various factors as mentioned above. Consider them when assessing the impact of a car accident or collision. That way, you will have a better idea about the best steps to take post-accident.

Conclusion

Car accidents can result in serious injuries that need medical treatment and long-term rehabilitation to achieve full recovery. That’s why understanding what is considered a serious car injury is crucial for anyone who drives or rides in a vehicle. It will help them fight for their rights and receive the compensation they deserve should they become involved in an accident.

Remember, car accidents can happen to anyone, but with the right knowledge, you can minimize their impact on your life and the lives of those around you.