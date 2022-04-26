Cryptocurrency has become a lucrative field for investors. Constant price fluctuations and the growth of value of some coins have demonstrated the power of crypto as an investment option that might turn you into a millionaire if you choose the right coin.

So, what about checking some projects that are available for any investor, even the most beginner, now, and why they are worth your attention?

Crypto under Penny – They Might Become the Next Bitcoin

First of all, we would like to remind you that any investment in cryptocurrency is connected with high risks. If you understand that and are still ready to give it a try, let us have a look at crypto under a penny that will explode.

Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu, or SHIB is known as a “good boy of the cryptocurrency world”. The coin was launched in 2020, and its price was ridiculously low, just $0.000000000157. But by May 2021, SHIB grew in price exponentially, one coin was traded at as much as $0.00003503. The all-time high was reached in October the same year when the coin value surged to $0.00008845.

SHIB is still promising as a short-term investment. It is not the coin though to hold for years because most likely, its value will be dropping.

VeChain

VeChain is one of the most ambitious projects that aims to change the way the supply chain operates. Considering that the supply chain industry has been experiencing some difficulties in the modern reality, VeChain has perspectives for mass adoption and thus, the further development. It is one of the best projects to invest in the long term.

Stellar

Stellar is working on the introduction of a way to make transactions fast and cheap. For now, it is one of the most promising projects that can change the way traditional payment systems work. Even though the native network token XML has been fluctuating heavily, it remains one of the most promising projects as a long-term investment opportunity.

Cardano

Cardano is one of the most promising blockchains for creating and running decentralized applications. It also provides support for smart contracts and offers decentralized finance services. The network runs on the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism that enables users to earn on staking ADA, the native coin of the network.

In the long term, investing in Cardano looks very promising.

Ravencoin Mining as an Option to Earn

Along with investing in penny cryptocurrencies, you might want to try your luck with mining some promising coins such as Ravencoin. Why Ravencoin? This project is also pretty promising. It is completely decentralized and run by its community. The Ravencoin network runs on a consensus protocol called KawPow which makes mining RVN ASIC-resistant.

To make Ravencoin mining profitable, we recommend joining a mining pool. To choose the best Ravencoin miner 2021, follow the guideline:

Check the pool fees: they may vary from 0% and higher up to 3%. If you mine a lot, you might want to choose a pool with the lowest fee.

payout sum: here, the principle “the less the better” works. It is better if payouts are available immediately upon request.

Pool uptime: the less time the selected pool is down, the better it is for you.

Reputation: the pool shall have an impeccable reputation.

The best Ravencoin mining pools are:

2Miners: it provides miners with top safety level and is extremely easy-to-use. Payouts are made every couple of hours, and the fee is from 1% to 1.5% which is considered as very reasonable.

FlyPool: it is very easy-to-use that makes it perfect for beginners and professionals. The pool servers are located on different continents which makes it very reliable.