Did you know that Louis Vuitton started almost 170 years ago in the timelessly chic French capital of Paris? A Louis Vuitton bag offers more than a bold fashion statement; it’s a part of history.

This unique label is a must-have accessory for any stylish wardrobe. However, buying the perfect new handbag isn’t as straightforward as planning grocery shopping. It takes some thought and planning.

We’ve put together this insight into some factors you’ll need to consider before buying your first Louis Vuitton handbag.

Decide What You Need

Before searching styles and designs, it’s worth thinking carefully about the type of bag you want. Here are some questions you might want to answer:

Do I want a bag for special occasions or everyday use?

What practical features do I need?

What’s my maximum budget?

Knowing what you need before shopping helps you focus on finding the perfect bag. Otherwise, it’s easy to become tempted by a beautiful design or special sale offer for a bag unsuited to your requirements.

Research Retailers

Some fashion might fall under the category of an impulse purchase, but that doesn’t apply to a Louis Vuitton bag.

These luxury bags are an investment that you’ll keep and use for years. Don’t decide without first researching the retailer. Here are some considerations when researching your purchase:

Look for trusted retailers with a familiar brand name and reputation

Shop around for a price comparison

Check the store location

Review shipping timescales and costs

Read reviews to get customer feedback on the quality of the bag design

The more research you do, the better your chance of finding the best bag from a reliable store at the best price. Since this is a significant investment, it’s worth your time. Discover more here about reputable Louis Vuitton retailers.

Check for Authenticity

Sadly, some unscrupulous sellers on the internet sell fake designer products.

When buying a brand like Louis Vuitton, you must know how to check for authenticity. That’s exceptionally important when purchasing a used Louis Vuitton bag.

Here are some features to note in an authentic Louis Vuitton luxury handbag:

The stitching:

Hand stitching on a Louis Vuitton bag is easily spotted as the stitches appear at an angle rather than straight. The latter could point to a fake product.

Authenticity stamp:

Louis Vuitton bags have a leather stamp as proof of authenticity.

Date code:

You can also match this with the date code inside the bag consisting of four numbers and two letters. Any inconsistencies between the code and where it was made could signal a fake item.

Symmetry:

The craftsmanship of a Louis Vuitton is exceptional, so you should check the appearance for the overall quality of the bag. Aspects like good symmetry should reassure you that you are buying the real thing.

Buying Your Dream Louis Vuitton Bag

Get that dream designer handbag you’ve always wanted with some savvy planning and research. And when buying a luxury item like a Louis Vuitton bag, always check for authenticity.

