Escape rooms offer many health benefits, such as improving time management skills, developing better problem-solving skills, and enhancing creativity.

While you may think it’s just a place to have a good time with friends and family, it can do so much more for you than that. It’s also a place that people of all ages can enjoy, even children.

So, if you are searching for an “escape room for kids near me,” you’re on the right track. Now, you should also learn how to win once you get to that escape room.

We’ve created an escape room guide, so keep reading below for all you need to know about winning at escape rooms.

Choose Your Team Wisely

When browsing escape room tips, you shouldn’t skip over this one. Building a team of people that will work well together is key, but there are more factors to consider.

Escape rooms are made so all different types of people can have fun, even kids! However, if you want to win, it’s best to have a team of people who are creative and fast thinkers.

Those that are more agile can also be assets. Some puzzles or riddles require specific skills, so don’t overlook anyone’s particular talents. Children can often offer a perspective adults wouldn’t have ever thought of.

It’s also important to have the right number of team members. Everyone should have a job to do at all times, as it’s wise to spread out so you can cover more ground.

Make sure not to have too many people, though, as you will be tripping over each other, making everyone’s job harder.

Listen Closely to the Story or Instructions

This may be obvious, but listening to the game master’s instructions or the story’s plotline is essential if you want to win. This will often tell you exactly what you need to do, especially if you read between the lines.

Some of the plot points may be clues. You may need to put yourself in the mind of a specific character to answer a riddle.

No detail is too small, so pay attention.

Look (Almost) Absolutely Everywhere

Looking almost everywhere, even there, where it couldn’t possibly be, is perhaps the best escape room advice you’ll receive.

Thoroughly scavenge the place, finding the hidden spots, looking under rugs, and never taking something normal-looking for granted.

However, ensure you also consider your instructions so you don’t waste time looking where the instructions told you it wouldn’t be.

For example, here, the game master may tell you that you don’t need to do any heavy lifting, so don’t waste time trying to hold the grandfather clock up to find a clue that won’t be there.

Stay Organized

The best escape room will have many clues and riddles for you to solve, so it’s essential to keep everything organized.

This will help you to clearly see what you have already found to be a clue and what was just a normal prop.

It will also help you to find patterns within the clues and riddles, as most escape rooms are set up with some type of logic that you may be able to crack once a pattern is found.

Use These Tips to Find the Perfect Escape Room for Kids Near Me and Win

If you are searching for an “escape room for kids near me,” and you want to make sure you and your children win, use these tips, and you are already halfway there.

Remember, it’s all about having a good time, but you must also focus on the details and keep organized. If you do, you will all be winners before you know it.

