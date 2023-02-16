A Quick Guide

Starting with a bit of psychology, Sigmund Freud was a great believer in the subconscious, an untapped vein of the unconscious mind that would show itself at very, well, odd times!

And interestingly, he also looked deeply at how humans express this hidden world in daily life. So, when it comes to giving gifts to your nearest and dearest, like your parents, there may be an exciting message that you are trying to convey when picking the right gift for them.

In this article, the meanings behind 2023’s trending gifts for Mother’s Day will be explored, so you can learn a bit more about how to truly connect with your mom. Enjoy!

Chocolates

An ageless classic, Mother’s Day chocolates are one of the most commonly gifted items the world over. But why?

Well, many people associate chocolates with feeling relaxed, calm, and happy. So, it stands to reason on the one day of the year that is genuinely devoted to her role as a mother, that you would want her to feel relaxed and calm. Of course, make sure you get the chocolate that she likes; otherwise, that aforementioned calmness may not last long!

A Foot Spa

Who doesn’t love a foot spa?

Those warm bubbles next to your feet are a great way to relieve tense muscles and help with pain in the foot joints.

And, much like the chocolates, this type of gift may point towards your desire to once again see your mom in a calm and relaxed state.

It may even be your own way of telling her to take better care of herself.

A Spa Day

Next on the ladder of relaxation comes a spa day. Indeed, by now, you see the theme!

The gift of a spa day to your mother may mean that you simply want her to have some proper TLC time, which will help her to relax and focus on herself. As you are likely to want to spend the spa day with her, this may point to your yearning to want to spend some time with your mom. So, get a booking and have a relaxing day together!

Plants or Garden Stuff

Plants and outdoor items may mean that you want your mom to spend more time outside, which could mean you are worried about her well-being or health.

As gardening is quite a manual hobby, gifting her something that would prompt her to exercise more can undoubtedly point to underlying concerns about her health or well-being.

Books

When giving books as gifts, there are many meanings to consider. And it isn’t all to do with chatting about a book!

When it comes to your mom, like many of the other items on this list, it may mean that you want her to put her feet up and have some time to herself.

After all, books are a great way to wind down after a hard day, and they can also be a fabulous way to escape from the pressures of daily life. So, if you want to get your mom a book, this may be the reason why!