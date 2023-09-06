Trust Bank Singapore is where the pursuit of financial growth meets unparalleled convenience and security. As a joint venture between industry titans Standard Chartered and FairPrice Group, Trust Bank combines over 160 years of expertise with cutting-edge digital innovation. Our commitment to redefining banking services in Singapore has led us to offer one of the highest interest rates for savings accounts in the country.

Trust Bank’s Interest Rates For Savings Accounts In Singapore

Are you looking for one of the highest interest rates for savings accounts in Singapore? Look no further than Trust Bank, where your savings can earn you up to 2.5% p.a. interest! Here’s how it works:

Interest – up to 2.5% p.a.

Earn a solid base interest of 1.5% p.a. on your first S$75,000 deposit with no strings attached! Whether you’re starting your savings journey or expanding your existing nest egg, you’ll enjoy this attractive rate. But that’s not all – there’s an opportunity to earn even more!

Bonus Interest – 0.5% to 1.0% p.a.

Boost your savings with bonus interest on the first S$75,000 deposit by simply making five eligible purchases with your Trust card every month. By doing so, you’ll enjoy an additional 0.5% p.a. bonus interest. And if you’re an NTUC Union Member, you’re in for a treat! You’ll be rewarded with a generous 1% p.a. bonus interest on the first S$75,000 deposit.

Bonus Savings

At Trust Bank, we believe in rewarding our customers beyond just attractive interest rates. When you open a savings account with us, you’ll unlock a world of bonus savings:

Enjoy significant discounts on FairPrice Group groceries and food purchases.

Save on fuel expenses with exclusive offers at Caltex stations.

And there’s more – accumulate Linkpoints as you shop and keep track of your reward targets in real-time using the Trust App.

Why Choose Trust Bank for High-Interest Savings

When it comes to finding one of the highest interest rates for savings accounts in Singapore, Trust Bank emerges as the best choice. With our customer-centric approach that aims to deliver a wide range of product offerings for consumers, competitive rates, and bonus savings, we empower you to achieve your financial goals efficiently and securely. Open an account with Trust Bank today and watch your savings grow with the power of high interest rates and exclusive rewards.