The City Girls, who originate from Miami, Florida, has taken the world by storm after the appearance in Drake’s hit song “In My Feelings,” in 2018.

Yung Miami and JT are members of the music duo, City Girls. Since their initial fame, the duo has released two studio albums. The first one was in 2018 and it was named “Girl Code.” The second one, “City on Lock,” was released in 2020.

Even though Yung Miami has reached global fame in recent years, her private life was rocky. The reason behind it was because her mom was in jail for five years.

Who Is Yung Miami’s Mom?

Yung Miami mom’s name is Keenya Young.

Troubled Past

Unfortunately, while driving a gateway car, she hit another car. The driver of the other car was Emily Anderson, who lost her life on the spot. The 40-year-old Emily was a security guard.

To make things even worse, Keenya was driving a car, after stealing designer purses from a store in Miami, Florida.

Even though the accident happened in 2009, Keenya’s verdict was reached in 2017. She was sentenced to serve five years in prison. On top of everything, she was given ten years of probation.

Happy News

Yung Miami happily shared the news of her mom’s release from jail on March 26, 2021. One of her tweets stated that she was anxious because her mom was getting out of prison.

Yung also shared that she was left alone with kids at the age of 23. She had no one to turn to as her mom and friend were both in jail.

Hopefully, Yung Miami and her mom had some time to reconnect and share everything they had missed over the years.