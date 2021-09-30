Mika Salamanca is a famous vlogger who has her own YouTube channel. Apart from being a vlogger, Mika is also a singer and a social media influencer.

The popularity of Mika began in 2014 when she launched her YouTube channel. She is originally from the Philippines.

When she’s not posting a day in her life, you can check some of her other social media accounts on which she shares photos of her dancing and living life to the fullest.

In this article, you will find out more about her life, age, family, and relationships. Continue reading as we wrote this just for you.

Mika Salamanca’s Age

The famous social media influencer and YouTuber was born on October 26, 2000. As of September 2021, she is 21 years old. Her astrological sign is Scorpio.

Other Facts

A Quick Bio

Mika Salamanca originates from the Philippines. She spent most of her childhood days with her siblings.

When it comes to her parents, not much is shared with the public. The only available information is that her mom is a housewife and her dad is a businessman.

Mika completed her primary and secondary education in the Philippines. She decided to pursue higher education and for that purpose, she attended St. Scholastica’s College.

According to some information that has been shared publicly, Mika currently resides in the United States.

Personal Life

Mika has been involved in many rumors when it comes to her personal life. As of 2021, it’s uncertain whether she’s dating anyone or she is single.

In the past, Mika dated Mark Rayes. He is a famous YouTuber and influencer. The couple was going strong for quite some time before ending their relationship in April 2020. The exact reason for the couple’s breakup is unknown, however, they went on Twitter to share the news with their fans.

Some interesting facts about Mika Salamanca are that she is a fashion-conscious person who likes to experiment when choosing an outfit.

Since she was a child, Mika wanted to become a model and participated in several modeling competitions.

Conclusion

The famous YouTuber and social media influencer, Mika Salonica, originates from the Philippines.

She’s 21 years old and has achieved a lot in her short life so far. Her YouTube channel is filled with interesting content that amuses over 4 million subscribers. Check out her channel to find out interesting vlogs from her life.

