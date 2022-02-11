Commercial vehicles serve many purposes. Carrying gear and supplies remains one of the key tasks of these trucks and vans. For this reason, many businesses opt for roll-up doors. Why do they make this selection? What benefits do they receive by making this choice?

Made to Fit: When a business chooses roll-up doors, they know each door fits the vehicle perfectly. The manufacturer ensures it operates smoothly before installation. This remains of great importance because compartment sizes differ greatly by make and model as well as body style. A Dynatect box truck roll-up door is created to fit the specification of the truck design.

Options: Business owners find they can select the options that best meet their needs. For instance, they may want a one-piece side rail option that comes with mounting holes pre-drilled. See-through slats serve as another option along with door-ajar switches. However, many other options exist today that a business might find to be of benefit.

Installation: The parts found on these doors are standardized. The company configures them for each specific installation. This ensures the installation process can be quickly completed and field operation remains reliable and consistent. In addition, companies find they may purchase the door as a distinct part or choose to buy it pre-assembled.

Retrofit: A business owner finds the manufacturer provides standard and custom offerings. They may trade the swing-out door with a roll-up door assembly that comes prepackaged. The business won’t need to spend a fortune to have the vehicle retrofitted to accommodate this door style.

Brand Appeal: The appearance of the roll-up doors enhances the brand image. The client can choose from automotive-grade paint finishes to match the vehicle and the company’s brand colors. Consistency remains key to a successful marketing campaign, and clients find being able to match their logo perfectly on a vehicle benefits them greatly in this area.

More Cargo Space: The small slat height of a roll-up door ensures the door takes up little space in the vehicle. It consumes minimal overhead and maximizes the cargo space. In addition, it extends the opening height while providing more room for the operator.

Weathertight Seal: No business owner wants to learn their goods or supplies have been damaged by water intrusion. With this type of door, that particular concern diminishes. The manufacturer uses a “G-Rib” design that includes a polyurethane seal. This seal abuts the following rib to create a seal that keeps the elements out whenever the door is closed.

Easy Access to Cargo: Vehicle operators often wear gloves to protect their hands as they carry out the tasks associated with their jobs. The gloves may interfere with their ability to open the door. The roll-up doors come with a lift bar to make it easy to open the door and access the cargo.

Tamper-Proof: Slats on the roll-up doors come with double-sided aluminum extrusions. These extrusions prevent anyone from tampering with the door. The company successfully found the balance between minimizing the weight of the door and maximizing security and durability. Business owners may add door locks to the doors if they desire.

Vehicle Footprint: With the installation of roll-up doors, the vehicle footprint decreases. The operator remains closer to the truck or van. As result, injuries and the associated workers’ compensation claims decline along with damage to the vehicle.

Safety at Pinch Points: Men and women know they need to keep their fingers clear of hinged doors so they don’t get pinched. However, traditional paneled roll-up doors also come with pinch points around and between the slats. The slats on roll-up doors offered by the manufacturer are positioned close together and are 1-3/8″ tall to eliminate these pinch points.

Fewer Impacts: When a worker opens a swing-out door, they risk encountering an obstacle. This obstacle may come in the form of a pedestrian, another vehicle, a street sign, or other stationery and moving objects. Furthermore, the operator must navigate around the door and may encounter one of these hazards and sustain an injury in the process. The roll-up door eliminates the risk of an impact with an object.

Less Operator Strain: Operators may strain themselves trying to open and close a door on their commercial vehicle. Roll-up doors include spring roller technology to minimize the risk of injury and fatigue. The rollers come with calibrated tension to ensure the door remains ergonomically balanced. As a result, the driver uses less force to open and close the door. A business may opt to have a pull strap installed on the door, so the operator can remain on the ground while closing the door.

Slope Safety: Anyone who has ever parked on a hill knows a traditional swing-out door on hinges can shut itself thanks to gravity. Sadly, the person entering or exiting the vehicle may be hit by the door when it closes itself. In addition, the person might find the door shuts on them as they try to put items in the vehicle, depending on the direction of the vehicle and the slope on which it sits. A roll-up door eliminates this concern, as it stays open regardless of where the vehicle is parked. The spring tension ensures consistent performance at all times.

Additional Benefits: The aluminum doors add little weight to the vehicle, which helps with gas mileage. In addition, they last for decades thanks to the technology used to ensure they open and close smoothly. Noise and vibration resulting from the movement of the door remain minimal, as the manufacturer uses an idler wheel or roller to keep them at a low level. The purchaser determines the location of the doors on the vehicle and may select automated doors where appropriate. They might also choose handles, drip rails, and more.

These serve as only a sampling of the many benefits seen when a company chooses roll-up doors rather than hinged versions. Numerous other advantages exist, and a business will quickly discover these highlights when they begin using the new doors. Learn more today about this option to determine if it is right for your company. Many entrepreneurs find it is ideal for their needs.