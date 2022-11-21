When we are young, we consider varicose and spider veins to be a normal part of aging. We don’t like them, but we understand that genetics is the main cause of these unsightly skin conditions. As we age further and there are extenuating factors present in our lives, those pesky varicose or spider veins can become even more prominent, obvious, and worse – unsightly. Harley Institute provides vein therapy in Atlanta, so you no longer need to worry about them!

What Are Varicose Veins?

Varicose veins are bulging, enlarged veins that can be felt as a lump or cord under the skin. They often appear on the legs but can also occur in other areas, such as the face, groin, and arms. Varicose veins result from chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), which occurs when the blood flows backward through the vein due to valve failure or valve damage. This causes blood to pool in the leg veins causing them to enlarge and become visible on the skin’s surface.

What Are Spider Veins?

Spider veins are small, thin red or purple lines resembling spiders webbing from a central point on your leg or face. They are very small but can still be unsightly because they look like bruises and make your skin look uneven. Spider veins occur when valves in your leg veins do not close properly, allowing blood to leak out into surrounding tissue rather than return back up into your heart through your deep vein system.

Risk Factors For Varicose Veins

Women are at a higher risk for varicose veins than men because of hormonal changes during their lifetime. Pregnancy and childbirth put pressure on your lower body, weakening your veins. Other factors that put you at risk include:

Being overweight or obese

Standing for long periods of time without moving around (like working behind a cash register)

Having a job that requires you to be on your feet all day (like waitressing)

Excessive sun exposure (even if it’s just sitting next to an open window)

Suppose you have poor circulation or valves in your legs that don’t work properly, blood pools in your legs instead of returning to your heart. This makes it more likely for varicoses to develop.

Cigarette smoking

Family history

Varicose Vein Treatment Options

Varicose and spider veins are a result of damaged or weakened vein walls. This can be caused by several factors, including genetics, hormones, pregnancy, and aging. Varicose veins are not the same as hemorrhoids. The two conditions are often confused because they can appear similar in appearance and location, but they are completely different conditions that require different treatments.

Injection Sclerotherapy

Injection sclerotherapy is a treatment option for varicose and spider veins that involves injecting a chemical solution into the vein wall to close off the lumen (opening) of the vein. This causes the vein to collapse and seal shut within several weeks. Once closed, blood is diverted from the affected area through other healthy veins nearby, which may result in bruising or swelling at the injection site. The procedure is minimally invasive since no incisions are required, and there is no scarring afterward. Recovery time varies depending on your condition, but most people return to work within a few days after their treatment.

Laser Treatments

Varicose veins are caused when valves in the leg veins fail to work properly, allowing blood to pool in the veins. This causes the veins to enlarge and bulge from underneath the skin. The most commonly affected areas are the legs, but they can also occur on the arms and other areas of the body.

Laser treatments for varicose veins use heat energy to seal off damaged blood vessels and reduce the amount of blood flow through them.

Harley Institute

Varicose veins and spider veins are troublesome blood vessels. However, with the right treatment options, they can be eliminated. There are numerous ways to do this, like injections and laser treatments, but what matters most is getting the right treatment method for your needs.