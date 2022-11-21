Most electrical problems don’t just suddenly appear—they show warning signs. Knowing how to spot signs of electrical problems can help you prevent electrical disasters and keep your property safe. At Mr. Electric of Fort Worth, we take pride in offering dependable electrical services, including electrical installations, electrical repair, and more.

In this article, we will outline ten signs of electrical problems you should be aware of.

1. Dimming or Flickering Lights

Dimming or flickering lights can be an indication of a circuit overload, a voltage spike, loose wiring, or a loose light bulb. If replacing the bulb doesn’t solve the problem, reach out to an electrician in Weatherford to perform a comprehensive electrical inspection and fix the problem.

2. Hot Outlets or Switch Plates

If your outlets or switch plates are uncomfortably hot to the touch, even without anything plugged in, call an experienced electrician in Keller to find the source of the problem and make repairs. Discoloration or scorch marks on your outlets can also be a sign of trouble.

3. Electric shocks

If you get a minor shock when you plug something in or touch an appliance, you need to call a professional electrician in Fort Worth to fix the problem. Electric shocks could indicate defective electrical wiring.

4. Sparks

Frequent sparks when you plug in an appliance could indicate a problem with your outlet or circuit. A sparking breaker panel or fuse box should also be inspected by an electrician as soon as possible.

5. Smoke

Smoke from an outlet or appliance is a sure sign of trouble. It could be an indication of excessive heating caused by an overloaded circuit.

6. Burning Odor

A burning smell in your home can be an indication of loose wires rubbing against each other, an overloaded circuit, or a defective appliance. Any source of burning smell should be fixed quickly.

7. Frayed or Chewed Wiring

Electrical wiring can fray from normal wear and tear, heat, bending, or being pierced by nails. Frayed or chewed wiring can shock you and pose a fire hazard, so it should be replaced by an experienced electrician in Keller.

8. Repeated Problems with Your Circuit Breaker

Does your circuit breaker trip frequently? There’s probably something wrong with your wiring, or you could have a circuit overload.

9. Unusual Sounds

Unusual sounds such as humming or buzzing coming from your electrical outlets can be an indication of loose wires within the connections. If you hear a buzzing or humming sound coming from your electrical panel, a circuit breaker may be overloaded. You need to call a professional electrician in Arlington when you notice unusual sounds coming from your outlets or electrical panels.

10. Loose Connections

The connections between electrical wires and outlets or switches can loosen over time due to damaged contact points and other reasons. If you notice loose electrical outlets or wiring, call a reputable electrician to replace any loose or damaged outlet or wiring.

