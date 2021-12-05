Kanye West is contemplating the idea of running for the presidency in 2024 after he failed the 2020 bid.

A Request for Further Information (RFAI) letter was issued by the United States’ Federal Electoral Commission (FEC) concerning Kanye West’s presidential bid. His representative’s response to the RFAI letter was that the Kanye West 2020 Committee he had created, was strictly exploratory.

The response letter read: “Kanye West has not decided whether to become a candidate for president in the 2024 election. And that the activity of the Kanye 2020 Committee that prompted this RFAI is strictly exploratory.”

The response letter also noted that Kanye West is unwilling to file any paperwork on his presidential bid until he knows the situation regarding his candidacy.

Shortly after Biden was confirmed for the 2020 presidential race, Kanye conceded defeat and planned to run for the 2024 US Presidential Election.

Meanwhile, following the 2020 Presidential Election, West was not too focused on his presidential bid. His 2020 Presidential Campaign led to his divorce. He and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, divorced in February 2020. The divorce was caused by proceedings during his campaign.

At a campaign in South Carolina, West went public when he shared issues about his marriage to Kim. Getting emotional, he talked about how Kim Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, North West, against his will. This led to a big disagreement between the couple. A few months later, they divorced.

Even though he was not a popular candidate, he had his fair share of votes, although his total number of votes is miles away from what is required to win the election. He had over 1000 votes after appearing on the ballot papers in 12 states. His tallies went as follows:

He got 3,979 votes in Arkansas, 2,309 in Idaho, 3,179 in Iowa, 6,259 in Kentucky, 4,837 in Louisiana. In Minnesota, he got 6,796 votes, 3,009 in Mississippi, 5,587 in Oklahoma, 10,188 in Tennessee, and 4,053 in Utah.

In his failed presidential bid, the musician spent a total of over $12 million. Even though it may not go wrong again for him in the 2024 presidency bid, running for it would certainly, again, come with high costs.