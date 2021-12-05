The sudden resignation of a Georgian attorney in the USA has created a fuss. Amid the investigation going on about Donald Trump’s attempt to rig the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, Byung Pak announced his resignation. This is being investigated as he had no apparent reason for resigning. Trump had earlier referred to Pak, two days before his resignation, as a never-Trumper.

Issues had already grown around Trump’s call to Georgian officials during the 2020 election. The former president made a phone call to Brad Raffensperger, the Georgian Secretary of State, to influence the election results in his favor.

As stated in his resignation letter, Pak cited unforeseen circumstances as his reason for resignation. He said in a release: “It has been the greatest honor of my professional career to have been able to serve my fellow citizens as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia.”

He continued, “I have done my best to be thoughtful and consistent and to provide justice for my fellow citizens in a fair, effective, and efficient manner. I am grateful to President Trump and the United States Senate for the opportunity to serve, and to former Attorneys General, Sessions and Barr, for their leadership of the Department.”

Pak had been a US attorney since October 2017 when he was appointed by Trump. He represented the Northern District of Georgia.

His counterpart, the Attorney of the Southern District of Georgia, Bobby L. Christine, took over from him as the acting attorney. He combines the work of the two districts until a new Northern attorney is appointed.

Pak had subsequently joined Alston & Bird, a legal firm where he had worked for a long time previously. He was a partner in its Litigation and Trial Practice group.