Do you long for a straighter smile but aren’t sold on the idea of braces?

Invisalign is an innovative dental treatment that promises to transform the appearance of your teeth without impacting your daily life.

Not sure if this is the right dental treatment for you?

Read on to discover five benefits of Invisalign over traditional braces. Plus, where to go to get the perfect smile.

What are Invisalign aligners?

Invisalign is a brand of clear aligners that are designed to deal with dental issues such as overcrowding, gaps, and overbites.

Much less visible than brackets and wires, Invisalign trays have seen a surge in popularity in recent years in both teens and adults.

You can find dentists that carry out this innovative treatment all over the world, including Invisalign Brighton and many more locations.

What are the main benefits of Invisalign?

There are multiple benefits to choosing Invisalign aligners, including the following:

Invisalign is invisible

One of the main issues that people have with wearing braces is their unsightly appearance. However, when you choose Invisalign, you will not have this problem.

Invisalign trays are transparent, which means that you can live your life without feeling self-conscious.

Invisalign is comfortable

Some people find traditional braces uncomfortable, and, seeing as you have to wear them for quite a long time, this can be incredibly off-putting.

However, if you choose Invisalign trays, you do not need to worry about any sharp edges pushing against your mouth and gums, as these are constructed from a special type of plastic that is super soft.

Invisalign is easy to clean

One of the best aspects of Invisalign trays is that they can be removed, which means you can clean them with ease.

This also means that you can carry out your daily dental hygiene routine without any issues. You can even floss!

Invisalign is low maintenance

Once you have had your Invisalign trays made, you will only have to visit your dentist once every six weeks to check on your progress. This is much less than if you were wearing traditional braces that require a lot more maintenance.

Invisalign is affordable

Although Invisalign is a new innovative treatment, it costs pretty much the same as traditional braces.

Depending on your dental issues and how long you require the treatment, you can expect to pay between $3,000 and $5,000. If you have dental insurance, this may cover the cost of Invisalign, so it is worth checking this before you book in for treatment.

Is Invisalign the right choice for me?

If you are still mulling over Invisalign aligners versus braces, you may want to ask yourself the below questions:

Do you have crowding or spacing issues with your teeth?

Would you feel too self-conscious to wear braces?

Do you have an underbite, overbite, or crossbite?

If you have answered yes to one or more of the above questions, then you are a good candidate for Invisalign aligners.