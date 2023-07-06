Are you noticing bugs, rodents, and other pests crawling in your home?

Did you know that pests are the number one cause of property damage? That is because they spread diseases that lead to death. Also, they cause allergies, irritations, and even contaminate food.

You’ll need to get rid of them immediately through early detection. This article will help you recognize the signs of pest infestation in your home. That way, you can notify the exterminator early.

Keep reading to learn more about home pest control.

If you start hearing strange sounds coming from the walls, ceiling, or floor, it could be a sign of pests. Rats, mice, termites, and even cockroaches can create noise. This is because they scurry around in search of food or make nests.

Listen for scratching, gnawing, squeaking, or rustling sounds. Do this, especially during the night when pests are most active. If you notice these sounds persisting, it’s time to investigate further.

Droppings and Urine Stains

Pests leave behind visible signs of their presence. Finding droppings or urine stains is a clear sign that pests have invaded your home. Rodents like mice and rats leave small, pellet-like droppings. Cockroaches leave behind tiny black specks.

You can find these droppings in areas where pests are likely to travel. These include such as near food sources, along baseboards, or in cabinets. If you come across these signs, it’s important to take immediate action.

Damage to Property

Pests can wreak havoc on your home, causing significant damage to structures and belongings. Termites, for example, can chew through wood, causing structural weakness and costly repairs.

Look for signs of wood damage, such as hollow-sounding timber, sagging floors, or crumbling drywall. Consider contacting a termite control service for home to assess and treat the infestation effectively.

Other pests like rodents may gnaw on wires, furniture, or insulation, posing a fire hazard. If you notice signs of property damage, it’s crucial to address the issue promptly.

Foul Odors

Unpleasant smells in your home can show the presence of pests. Some pests emit distinct odors that are difficult to ignore.

For instance, a musty or urine-like smell may indicate a rodent infestation. A foul, pungent odor could signal a cockroach problem. If you notice persistent and unusual odors that you can’t trace back to any other source, investigate and identify the cause.

Sightings of Pests

Perhaps the most obvious sign of a pest problem is seeing the pests themselves. Spotting pests during the daytime, especially in areas where they shouldn’t be, is a clear sign that your home’s compromised.

Common pests like ants, cockroaches, spiders, or silverfish are often found in kitchens, bathrooms, basements, or other areas with a food and water source. If you see pests scurrying around, it’s important to get rid of pests immediately to prevent their numbers from multiplying.

Get Rid of Pest Infestation Today

A pest infestation in your home can be dangerous to your health and can cause property damage. Spotting the signs early can help you get rid of it before it gets worse.

Be sure to contact a professional if you suspect a pest infestation or if you see any of the common signs. Don’t wait – make protecting your home a priority and call a professional today!

Did you find these tips useful? Browse around the rest of this section for more tips and hacks.