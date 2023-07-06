Are you looking for ways to show your patriotism at home? One great way is to display American flags around your house. This allows you to express your pride in the U.S. and your support for our troops.

However, there are things you must avoid to get the perfect flag display. If you make these common errors, it cheapens your view and creates an improper display of flag etiquette.

Read on to learn about the top mistakes with hanging American flags and how to avert them. Let’s begin!

Failure to use the correct size of the flagpole causes a few issues. Firstly, it disrupts the guidelines set by the United States Flag Code. Secondly, a too-small or too-large flagpole can cause strain and rip the flag.

Thirdly, if the flag was too small for the flagpole, the wind could cause it to wrap around it and get tangled. To avoid these problems, one should first determine the correct size of the flag and then select the flagpole accordingly.

Lastly, keep in mind that the proper flag size for a given flagpole is determined by the diameter of the flagpole, not the length.

Flying an American Flag in Inclement Weather

When there are high winds, heavy rain, snow, or extreme temperatures, the flag should be taken down and stored. In addition, it should not be left out in direct sunlight for extended periods as this will cause the colors to fade.

To avoid this, be sure to take down the flag each night and safely store it.

Displaying a Tattered or Damaged American Flag

It is crucial to properly take down and dispose of flags that are torn, faded, or frayed. This can damage the image of the nation’s symbol, and even worse, can cause it to be seen as an insult.

Additionally, make sure to wash and replace it, as necessary. Finally, avoid any kind of pinning or tying the flag to any object for any purpose. This is a no-no and a violation of the flags code of display.

Never Burn the Flag Under Any Circumstances

It is extremely important to never burn the American flag under any circumstances. This is considered disrespectful and illegal in many states. Instead, it should be respectfully disposed of when it starts to show signs of wear.

Keep in mind that it is a symbol of our nations unity and should always be treated with the utmost respect.

Hanging the Flag Upside Down

In some countries, such as the United States, hanging flags vertically is a sign of distress and should be avoided. To do this properly, the canton should always be at the top left corner if viewed from the front.

However, when hanging up political flags, it is essential to properly display them in the correct order and concerning each other, such as with a state flag to the right of the national flag.

Following these tips will help ensure that the American flag is respected at all times.

Avoiding the Common Mistakes With Hanging American Flags

Knowing American flag etiquette can help us to display it with the respect and consideration it deserves. Keep in mind to inspect your flags often, never use them as decoration, and never let them touch the ground.

Taking these simple steps to avoid mistakes with hanging American Flags will ensure it will always soar proudly. Fly your flag with pride today!

Did you find this article helpful?