Living room is the central part of your home and often becomes the most beautiful room in your house. It is where you spend most of your time and it should be something that makes you smile, feel happy and comfortable.

Wallpaper can make a huge difference in how your living room looks, and there are many different styles to choose from. This article will give you some elegant wallpaper design ideas that can add style and elegance to your living room.

Peony Chinoiserievintage Wallpaper design

The first wallpaper stick and peel design idea I want to talk about is this peony chinoiserie patterned living room wallpaper design. It has a very relaxing effect on the eye, but at the same time has a very modern style. It would look great with neutral colors like grey or white, or maybe even some soft blues and pinks. This design will add the classic botanical element to your living room. It features the florals in shades of blue and the good thing is that you can customize the style and the colors to make the living room feel more welcoming.

Mosaic Starbursts

This next one is this Mosaic Starbursts with frame beige-colored starbursts all over a neutral background. It uses lots of different shapes to create an interesting pattern on the wall. The design looks great against plain furniture and large windows, so it would work well in any room of your house whether it’s an office, living room or a bedroom.

Nova Grid design

The nova grid wallpaper is a simple yet elegant design that looks great in any room of your home. It features a grid of small squares in dark blue and light blue, which creates a subtle contrast between the two colors. This can be used as an accent wall or as the main wall in a living room with neutral tones or darker furniture. This design can easily change the look of your living room courtesy of its starry, shadow tile design.

Willow leaves

Willow leaves wallpaper is another great option for creating a modern bedroom or living room look. The leaves are arranged in such a way to create a eye catching statement, adding dimension to the overall look of the design while still remaining very simple at the same time.

Waterfall Wallpaper Design

Waterfall wallpaper design uses water as its main element—which is great for those who want something calming and serene in their living room! It is actually one of the most classy wallpaper designs for living room that you can pick today. It’s also easy on the eyes because there aren’t any hard lines or edges that distract from the beauty of nature at play here. One great thing about this feature is that you can always request for the custom additions to get exactly what you want for your living room.

We hope that you enjoyed this list of living room wallpaper designs. A wall is so important and can be the most impacting in a room; it is always interesting to see the types of design that are chosen for this area. No matter what, these wallpaper designs can create an amazing effect in your rooms and are sure to have your friends asking where you got your beautiful wall decor.