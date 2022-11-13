Solar energy has grown a lot in popularity over the past several years. People understand that society needs to reduce its use of dirty energy. That’s why 39% of the new power capacity in the United States was solar.

Are you interested in learning how to pick residential solar panels for your home? Read the guide below to learn what to look for when installing a solar panel system.

Determine Your Energy Needs

The first thing to consider when picking solar panels is figuring out how much power you need. Look at your electricity bills to see how much energy you use every month. You want to see this amount over an extended period to see your peak power periods.

This number will tell you how much solar power capacity you need. You’ll need to maximize the wattage you get from your solar panels to minimize the footprint on your roof.

Consider Solar Efficiency

Solar efficiency is the amount of energy a solar panel can convert into power for a home. Different types of solar panels have different efficiencies, so not all of them will work for your needs.

On top of that, some higher-efficiency models may not fit your solar panel budget. Think about your total power needs and how much the efficiency of your panels will contribute to your power goals.

This isn’t always easy to figure out yourself, so reach out to the top solar roofing installation company to get more information.

Get Pricing Quotes

Pricing is the next big thing to consider when you get new solar panels. You’re spending a lot of money on your installation, so you must do your due diligence and get the best deal possible.

You don’t want to pay too little or too much for your installation. Learn the average installation cost in your area and pick a solar company that offers the best value.

Look for Warranty Information

You don’t want to take chances when you get a solar installation. Even if the chances are nothing will happen that causes problems, that chance still exists.

A warranty will protect you whenever something bad happens. You can get a warranty for both labor and equipment problems.

Find a Local Company

Finding a local company to help you with your solar installation is critical. There are many codes you need to meet for a legal installation. Each area is unique, so you may get a lousy installation if you work with a non-local company.

You can quickly find your local providers by searching on Google. You’ll get a list of the companies near you and be able to read reviews from previous customers.

Take Care When You Pick Residential Solar Panels

It costs a lot of money when installing solar panels. You have to pay for the panels themselves and the expertise of a solar installer to put them on your roof.

You don’t want to complete the job and end up with solar panel designs that don’t meet your needs. Remember the guide above when you pick residential solar panels to ensure you get the best installation for the job.

