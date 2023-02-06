Dogs are some of the most loved pets in America. In fact, around 69 million households own at least one dog.

But being a pet parent isn’t for everyone. Dogs have a lot of needs, from food, to exercise, to grooming. Paw care is one of the most forgotten elements of dog care.

But the paws are also the most exposed to injury! So it’s important to look after them. Keep reading to learn the five tips for dog paw care.

Dogs don’t like it when you touch their paws, so you’ve got to train them to be comfortable with it. It’s easier if you train them from puppy age, but you can train older dogs too.

When your dog is lying down and relaxed, gently massage their paws.

Getting them used to having their feet touched means you’re able to easily check their paws and manage their paw health.

Keep Nails Trimmed

Dog nails help them grip the ground outside. But if you let them grow too long, they cause a lot of discomfort for your fur baby.

Outdoor dogs don’t have as many issues with nail length, because the nails are worn down by the rough ground outside. But indoor dogs need special attention.

If you have indoor dogs, make sure you’re clipping their nails regularly. You can do it yourself, or you can take them to a groomer or veterinarian.

Look Out For Injuries

There are a few types of paw injuries your dogs can pick up in their paws.

Look out for cuts or objects stuck in or between their paw pads. Check between their paw pads, since cysts can easily form there.

If you notice your dog has an injury, take them to a veterinarian. Once they’re home, use a dog healing boot to protect the injury until it’s fully healed.

Walking Care

Watch out for extreme temperatures when taking your dogs walking. If the ground is too cold or covered in snow, make sure your dog has boots to protect their feet.

If it’s hot, hold your hand palm down on the ground for a few seconds. If you can’t comfortably keep it on the ground for five seconds, then it’s too hot for your dog’s paws. Reschedule your walk to a cooler time of day.

Trim Paw Pad Fur

In some dog breeds, the fur between the paw pads can grow thick and long. This becomes a breeding ground for infections. In severe cases, the fur gets matted.

Using clippers (not scissors!) you can trim down the fur to comfortable levels. This also makes it easier for you to inspect their paws for other issues.

Perfect Paw Care

Every pet parent wants the best for their babies. Now that you know how to practice proper paw care, you can keep your dogs comfortable and healthy.

Make sure your dogs are used to having their paws checked, and look out for injuries. It’s also good to keep their nails and paw pad fur trimmed, and be considerate about the time you’re taking them for walks.

