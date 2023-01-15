You can hear the crack or snap when you take a step. Even when you’re sure you’re treating your feet with care, the pain won’t go away. This can happen to anyone’s feet, but what if the conditions are more serious than a bruise?

An ulcer is a localized area of infection that forms a crater or breakdown of tissue in the body. Foot ulcers are often slow to heal and painful.

There are several signs and symptoms of a foot ulcer. They range from easy-to-miss indications to more blatant red flags.

If you’re not sure if you have an infected area on your foot, be sure to read on.

1. Persistent Pain and Redness

Persistent pain and redness may indicate that the pressure and friction have exceeded the body’s ability to repair and regenerate the skin barrier. If a foot ulcer is not treated promptly, it can result in infection and can potentially lead to amputation of the affected limb. Therefore, if you notice persistent pain and redness in affected areas of your feet, it is important to seek medical attention promptly to prevent further complications.

2. Skin Changes and Sores on the Foot and Ankle

The skin may become red, inflamed, and painful, sometimes blistering and forming an open wound.

These sores can become infected because they are open to bacteria in the environment, and it is important to keep the area clean and to monitor any changes that occur.

High levels of moisture in the foot can also lead to skin breakdown, so socks and shoes should be changed frequently.

3. Unusual Sensations and Discharge

You commonly may notice an area of your foot that is feeling numb, itchy, or burning as well as an abnormal discharge that either appears to be thick and rubbery or becomes soiled with pus or other fluid. You may also detect an abnormal odor and drainage that takes on a yellowish or greenish hue.

4. Signs of Infection Such as a Fever

This is because the open wound that makes up the ulcer can allow bacteria to enter the body and cause an infection. If a foot ulcer goes untreated, your body’s immune system can become overwhelmed, leading to signs of infection, such as a fever.

If you have a foot ulcer and experience any fever, chills, or pain in the infected area, seek medical attention immediately. You may also feel nauseated, confused, or experience other flu-like symptoms.

5. Strange Lump on Your Foot

In the earlier stages, the lump may be a red, inflamed area with an open sore, because of this, it is important to be aware of any new lumps forming on your feet. T

hey can be caused by diabetes and other medical conditions, such as poor circulation and nerve damage, and can be painful. In addition, if the lump doesn’t improve or if it changes in size or shape, consult your healthcare provider to see more about foot ulcers.

Learn How to Spot the Signs of a Foot Ulcer

If you experience any of the signs of a foot ulcer, please seek medical attention immediately. By taking the necessary steps to address your condition, you can prevent further complications that may even lead to amputation.

If you would like more information on how to best care for and treat a foot ulcer, please contact your local podiatrist.

