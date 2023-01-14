An air conditioner is the most common electronic appliance in any household. It is your first go-to device. However, taking proper care of the air conditioning system takes work. You may sometimes need help with the overall working of the AC, which can leave your entire household in a mess. Like any other machine, maintenance and cleaning of the air conditioner are very important. Multiple categories of coils are involved in the overall operation of the air conditioning system.

The coils are made of copper. It performs two distinct functions to help keep the temperature of your house in a proper condition. These include a condenser coil and an evaporator. Each of these serves different functions. On the one hand, you have the evaporator coil, which absorbs humidity and heat from the house and is placed in the interior part of the appliance. On the other hand, you have the condenser coil, which is put outside the unit and releases excess temperature.

✒️ Why do you need to maintain your air conditioner?

Air conditioners with distinct categories of coils capture dust and heat from the air inside the house. It collects debris and dirt when you regularly use it. The buildup may force the compressor and the fan to work hard to increase the temperature of your house. Along with this, it reduces the cooling efficiency.

Less efficiency will result in high-energy costs and an increased air conditioning system breakdown risk. It may result in overworked components. It may lead to component replacement, service calls, potential system replacement requirements, etc.

When you know the best ways of cleaning the AC coil, you can save money and time. It is an easy means to maintain the efficiency of your air conditioning system. Along with this, you need to be careful about the annual coil cleaning to save yourself a bit of money and time. To keep your AC in proper order, you need to be regular with its maintenance. For this, do take the below-given steps very diligently.

✒️ Direction for maintaining AC coil

Multiple steps go into cleaning and maintaining the AC coil. Take a look at the points seriously:

Before cleaning the coil, you need to turn off the system at the thermostat and then shut off the power.

Remove the caging and outer case. When you remove the bolt attached to the lid, avoid holding the fan. There is a chance of hurting yourself if you try to hold the fan; you must be very careful if you have children and pets at home.

Clear the broken fins and debris. Remove broken aluminum fins and dead insects or dirt, which has got inside the unit. It will prevent corrosion and increase airflow.

Spray out your unit. Utilize the hoe in the garden and spray the AC unit. Do not spray the electrical component; disconnect your AC before doing all these things.

Spray your coil with simple all-purpose cleaners. These are available both online and offline.

Rinse and then dry the air conditioning system. Inspect the coil fin for any damage. Reassemble your air conditioner and then reconnect the power to the system.

If you are uncomfortable with cleaning the AC, it is best to seek professional help.