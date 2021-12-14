Narrowing down your home decor style could often be a hard task. Every style could look appealing, making you frustrated with narrowing your choices. Do you like bright, saturated color, white, sparse color, or a dark and cluttered color?

Or are you a fan of modern decoration, antique decoration, or do you want a farmhouse look for your house? This article will guide you on how to narrow down your choices. To determine your choices, you can use the following steps:

Simple 5 Ways to Find Your Decorating Style

1. Check Your Closet

This could help, greatly, in determining your style. Which type of clothes do you prefer; bright and inspiring, classic wear, casual, eclectic, blue, white and black? Your choice of styles and colors would give a reflection of which type of design you prefer.

Your personality reflects your preferences through your wardrobe. By taking note of these colors, you will know which type of decor you would prefer for your home

2. Go Through Magazines and Pinterest

Go through home decor magazines or create a new board on Pinterest. If you see your choices in these magazines, tear out the pages and use them for home decoration. You can also pin images on Pinterest after seeing your preferences.

It is not unusual to like a particular part of the image. It could be the windows that appeal to you in one picture, while the wall design is what is beautiful in another. Take note of these details. After going through a series of home decor options, you would have narrowed your choices to what suits your taste.

3. Take Online Quizzes

To define your home decor choices more, you can take online quizzes. These quiz questions are geared towards making the best choices for you. If you take these design quizzes, and end up with a similar result, then, your home decoration style is defined. An example of a design quiz you can take is “Houzz” provided by Better Homes and Gardens.

4. Take Note of Your Current Decoration

Go to every part of the house, including the toilet, kitchen, and garden. Take note of the design materials that make up the house. Take note of what you like, and what you would love to change. These accessories may include art, images, wallpaper, furniture; it could even be how the living room is arranged.

After making a list of what you love and what you don’t, adjust accordingly. Anytime you want to make a home purchase, use these guides to narrow your choices.

5. Define Your Style

Once you have taken the four aforementioned steps, your home decor style would be evident. Before you buy something, you will instantly know whether it would fit into your home style or not or whether the colors will match.

Defining your style also makes your place feel more homely and comfortable. A good mixture of black may be beautiful but someone that prefers the peace and allure that white represents would feel alienated in black home decoration.

However, that doesn’t mean our preferences wouldn’t change over time. How you used to behave ten years ago is not how you behave now. You’ve built some new behaviors and left others behind. The same way with home decor preferences. Your choices may change with time. Don’t forget to modify your preferences accordingly.

Final Thoughts

With these guidelines, you don’t have to copy your friend’s home decor blueprint, unless you love it. It may be beautiful, but it may not fit the specifications of what you want. Your home decoration style should go with your personality, unique as well as breathtaking!