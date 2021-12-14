Renovation is one of the most important things to do after years of living in a house. Maybe the paints have started peeling or the house just doesn’t have the modern 2021 look any longer, then, you may consider renovating your house. But there is a problem.

House renovators. Apart from the exorbitant expenses you pay house renovators, the process could be so tiring that you wonder whether it is worth the fuss. You don’t have to worry as there are ways to renovate your house without sapping your energy, time, and most importantly, money.

5 Ideas To Renovate a House with No Money

Thorough House Clean up

This may sound weird as we all clean our houses every day. But this is not just a regular cleaning; deep cleaning would declutter your home completely. Every nook and cranny of the house would be cleaned. This would make you locate where renovation is needed in the order of its importance. This way, you can map out your budget according to your priorities.

Thorough house cleaning is indispensable to DIY house renovation. It not only helps you know where to clean, but it also helps you to arrange the house in a new look after renovating.

After you have diagnosed the problems for renovating, you can do the house renovation yourself. You also have to figure out the renovation styles before you start. This would help you narrow your options on a small budget. So, how do you renovate your house with no money?

Demolition

Do-it-yourself demolition depends on the scale of the task. You could save money by doing it yourself. It is important to note all safety precautions so that you don’t end up with injuries. Instead of hiring an expert, why can’t you demolish it yourself? Also, be ready with the necessary demolition materials and don’t damage assets that could be used in the future.

Painting

Painting is one of the cheapest, yet best ways to revitalize your home. You don’t have to spend on paint. Facebook Marketplace, DIY stores, Craigslist, and recycling centers are places you can get cheap or even free paints from.

There are cheap paints sold on Craigslist; also, DIY stores sell mixed paints at cheap prices. These paints had been mixed with the wrong color combination. Alternatively, if you want free paint, then you can find them on Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, or recycling centers.

With these paints, you can give the interior and exterior facade of the house a new look.

Tiling

Yes, we all know tiling can be expensive on a small budget. It wouldn’t tile the whole house. Therefore, find the most important areas of the home to tile. If you don’t care about its durability, there are cheap tiles that can be bought. Otherwise, you can buy them on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist. Alternatively, you can bargain for cheap tiles in the LETS scheme. The Local Exchange Scheme allows people to buy without paying cash. You can render service for buying a product or exchange it for another. For example, you can trade 300 tiles in exchange for cleaning the person’s house.

Landscaping

No, you don’t need to pay landscaping dealers to give your property a great look. Recycling old equipment can help you with good landscaping. The best way is to find unused items in the home and find how they would fit outside, in your garden, and around the house. You can make seating, tables, and even demarcate your garden with old materials, such as an old bath or a wrought iron bedstead.

Conclusion

Other parts of the home may not need these aforementioned materials. Your carpet may be peeling, the doorknobs may be scraped, or the bathtub old. You can always redo this by spraying them in new colors and reglazing your bath, painting your doors, bronzing the door handles, changing the toilet covers, replacing the carpets, and repainting the frames and windows, amongst others.

Whatever you plan for your renovation, the bottom line is finding a low or no-cost option. There could be fairly used or unused items you can find in recycling centers, Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, DIY stores, amongst other places. You just have to seek DIY expert advice and use these products to your taste.

It is no lie that the best way to renovate a house with no money is to do it yourself. If you are not willing to spend your money, then you must be able to spend your time and energy. Have a thorough house cleaning, diagnose whether the house needs renovating or not, demolish walls yourself and get the materials needed from affordable markets. And voila! You have a “new” home!