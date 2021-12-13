Sevxxen is a stunning, intelligent, and attractive-looking plus-size model, Instagram celebrity, and social media star from Jamaica. Her curvy form and beautiful looks have made her a celebrity. She gained fame and became well-known as a result of her Sevxxen Instagram account, where she posts bold, curvy, and attractive-looking photos and short reel movies to entice her followers. She has tens of thousands of Instagram followers. Her charming attitude, curvaceous body, and eye-catching appearance, all contributed to her gaining a large fan following in a short period.

Sevxxen’s Bio

She is a plus-size beauty. Sevxxen has worked as a plus-size model for a variety of modeling agencies, commercials, and brands in addition to Instagram. She has appeared also on the covers of prestigious publications, such as Fashion Nova Curve. After finishing her education, she pursued modeling as a career.

Height and Weight

Sevxxen stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 58 kilograms. Her eyes are hazel, and her hair is brown.

Family of Sevxxen

Sevxxen, like many other celebrities, keeps her personal life and relationships private.

Sevxxen’s Net Worth

Sevxxen’s net worth is over $300,000. She earns money as an entrepreneur and a model. Among the brands with which Sevxxen has worked, includes Fashion Nova.

Conclusion

Sevxxen is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Seventh Spirit Services, Skin by Seven and Seventh Mafia. She resides in the United States of America. Many individuals have fallen in love with Sevxxen because of her stunning looks. She is well-known for delighting admirers on social media with sensual photographs of her gorgeous figure. She spends most of her time modeling on Instagram. Sevxxen’s Instagram account has over 300,000 followers who are interested in her unusual photos and videos.