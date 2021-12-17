Anastasia Palecek was recently featured in several news outlets as one of the latest victims of cancel culture. Thousands of people signed a petition telling her not to attend the recent Tokyo Olympics. This is because she made the move of limiting hotel quarantine numbers. As a result, many Australians were stranded overseas.

Anastasia Palecek’s Bio

However, other than this recent controversy, who exactly is Anastasia Palecek? Find out here.

Early Life

Anastasia Palecek was born on July 25, 1969. Her hometown is Durack.

Education

Anastasia Palecek attended St. Mary’s College, Ipswich, from 1982 to 1986. She then accomplished several degrees, including one from the University of Queensland, for Arts and Laws.

She also has a Master of Arts degree from the University of London as a Chevening scholar. Aside from that, she was also awarded, by the Australian National University, a Graduate Diploma of Legal Practice.

Family

Anastasia Palecek is currently single. However, she was married twice in the past.

Her first husband was George Megalogenis, whom she married in 1996. He was a journalist. However, they went separate ways in 1998.

After that, she married Simon Every in 2004. He was the chief of staff of the, then,-Senator Joe Ludwig. Unfortunately, they divorced five years later.

In 2015, Anastasia was in a relationship with Shaun Drabsch. He was an infrastructure adviser, but they separated in 2015. Since then, there have been no recent reports about Anastasia’s romantic relationships.

Despite being married several times, there’s no news about Anastasia giving birth. This is why it’s safe to assume that she does not have any children.

Career

In 2006, Anastasia Palecek was inducted into the Queensland Legislative Assembly, where she addressed the Inala Region. However, she worked as an attorney and a political counselor before that.

Between 2009 and 2012, Palecek served in the Bligh Organization. During this time, Queensland labor suffered a tremendous loss.

Net worth

Anastasia Palecek’s estimated monthly income is between $80,000 to $85,000. Her net worth is said to be around $4 million to $5 million.