Are you a fan of Cuban links chains? While links chains already have specific powers and give a certain prestige to those wearing them, they can still be styled. Indeed, they do not need expedients to shine and look good, but it is possible to use some creativity in wearing them.

It is possible to change style and give Cuban chain links a different look and empower them to convey another message based on the mood and the person’s feelings. In addition, wearing a chain always, in the same way, can appear repetitive and boring after a while.

Let’s see what you can do to look different each time you wear a Cuban link chain.

The Basic and Simple Look

The simple look is a way to give more prominence to the Cuban link chain, and it is even the easiest and fastest way to wear one. You can wear something simple under the chain, such as a white shirt or T-shirt.

It’s best if you wear a single-color T-shirt that contrasts with the chain to make it stick out. To complete the look, you can also wear a leather jacket. Finally, jeans can give a nice savage look that contrasts with the elegance of a Cuban link chain.

It is a minimalist look for people who like a simple and elegant style at the same time.

The Formal and Conventional Look

What about those who like Cuban links but have to wear a tie or a suit because of their work? One cannot always wear jeans and hip-hop-type clothes. Surprisingly, Cuban links look great even with professional and formal attire.

A tie and a suit paired with a Cuban link convey a message of elegance but wildness at the same time. People look conventional enough to appear in a professional environment but still keep an edge of sexuality and luxury.

If you want to get the best out of a formal look, do not go too far with the size and the number of chains if you’re going to keep it as classic as possible.

Summer Look

In summer, especially when people are not wearing a T-shirt, one could think that it is not possible to show off a chain. But, it is quite the contrary. The effect of wearing a Cuban link shirtless can be devastating, especially with a swimsuit.

Even wearing a simple vest with a Cuban link can give an appearance of wealth and confidence never seen before. People may be concerned about wearing a chain over nothing, but the results are surprising when done.

Cuban links can be chosen based on their size, number of links, and thickness. A person with a considerable physique wearing a small chain without a shirt would not impress anyone. Others can even miss the presence of the chain.

On the other side, wearing a heavy and thick chain would stick out and make someone’s impressive physique look even better.

The Choker Look

Cuban chokers are becoming widely used more recently. Instead of wearing long chains, the new fashion shortens the length. Mainly women have used this look, such as the singer Rihanna, who was featured several times wearing a Cuban choker.

Cuban chokers fit well with anything simple and even sophisticated outfits. Wearing simple clothes like a t-shirt or nothing too colorful can give more importance to a choker. It is even possible to wear other necklaces, but they can’t be too thick.

When paired with a simple outfit, a Cuban choker can make a person look elegant, while when paired with fabulous dresses or suits, it can add even more prestige.

The Combined Look

A pendant can add an elevated look to a person. However, it is crucial not to overdo it and wear too many accessories. For example, some people can add a crucifix with a Cuban chain and look even great.

The same goes if a person chooses to add a pendant with specific symbols.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you put pendants on Cuban chains?

You can add a pendant on a Cuba chain. However, it is better to use only one metal at a time, especially if the chain is thick and heavy. In addition, it is essential to choose the same color when pairing jewelry. In some instances, a pendant can add power and elegance to a chain, but it has to be done with moderation.

How do you rock a gold chain?

Rocking a gold chain takes a bit of imagination. For example, a gold chain can be used on its own on something simple as a sort of statement, in combination with other chains ( but different in lengths and thickness), other necklaces, and pendants.

Are Cuban chains classy?

Cuban chains are classy when used in certain circumstances, depending on the size, the length, and the outfits used. However, in some other events, Cuban chains are used to demonstrate power and confidence and not class.

Do Cuban chains look good?

Cuban chains look good if the person wearing them knows the best size and length for himself and has a good idea of how to pair them with various outfits.

Typically born as an accessory for men and that following hip-hop, Cuban chains have become successful and widely used by women because they look good in most cases.