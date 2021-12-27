Born and raised in Panama City, Panama, Gracie Bon is a Latina plus-sized model and an Instagram star. with more than 1.3 million followers. There is not much information about her childhood, including her parents and siblings. She graduated from college and did several odd jobs to make a living.

Graciebon’s Bio

Currently, Graciebon, as she is known, lives in the United States, where she models for top clothing brands, like Pretty Little Thing and Shein Official. She is also the brand ambassador for FashionNovaCurve.

The plus-sized model is also known for posting lifestyle and fashion pictures on her Instagram account. Mystere Jones Graciebon on Instagram before signing her to Mystere Vision LLC. Currently, she is represented by MJ Curve.

Besides Instagram, Graciebon is also active and has a massive following on various social media platforms, like YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, Twitter, and Telegram.

Body Measurements

Gracie Bon has a voluptuous and curvy body type. Her hips measure 55 inches (138 cm), 40 inches (101 cm) for her bust, and 32 inches (81cm) at the waist. She stands at 5 feet 5 inches tall (165 cm) and weighs 102 kg (225lbs).

Personal Life

Graciebon lives a somewhat private life, and little is known about her personal life. It is rumored that she is dating an NA.

Graciebon‘s Net Worth

It is estimated that Graciebon’s net worth is between $300 and $400K. Her net worth is made possible through Instagram influencing, modeling for top brands, and sponsored posts. She lives a luxurious life and owns cars, villas, and more.